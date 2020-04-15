Somerset is a community that has embraced it artistic side in recent years.
Watershed Arts Alliance is working on a way to make downtown even more visually vibrant.
The local non-profit arts organization is planning a project called "Downtown Art in the Open," which will feature the talents of local young people expressing themselves about an important topic.
"We were talking about the visual arts and more collaborative community projects we could do, and also getting more art outdoors," said Watershed Vice President Alison Boswell. "Everyone has responded so well to all of the murals (in the downtown area). We wanted to figure out a way to showcase local artists and artwork but rotate it, maybe have a series or a collection."
Indeed, big visual pieces that enliven the urban landscape are fairly new to Somerset, but not to Boswell. She said she's always been inspired by the kind of public art one sees in big cities. She recalled one in particular that used banners not unlike their street signs, and made them a canvas for artwork of a theme or series.
"We just tried to research different ways (others) around us displayed public art and how they were able to reprint other work," said Boswell.
For "Downtown Art in the Open," Watershed is going the banner route. One example of how the work will be displayed is already visible in front of the Somerset Energy Center downtown on East Mt. Vernon Street, with a sign advertising the project suspended from a large frame.
The overall project is sustainable, with the potential to carry it on over and over again, changing out the artwork in the frames. The set-up — which will include five frames — would be capable of supporting different types of work, not just one size or medium.
"You'd have different paintings or drawings, whatever they do, on the front and back, and then add something to the frame to provide information about the artist," said Boswell.
The initial theme is the "MySet Mental Health Awareness Art Collection." Boswell herself works in mental health with young people, and sees every day what an impact it has on the lives of teenagers.
"We were looking at May as Mental Health Awareness Month, because of the work as I do as a school psychologist, but also because of one of the junior board members (Isabella Allison)," said Boswell. "She felt it would be a good subject to explore."
The project is open to young people ages 12-18 — largely middle schoolers and high schoolers. The initial deadline for submissions was April 20, but Watershed has decided to extend it to April 27.
Those interested in submitting their work can go to the Watershed Arts Alliance Facebook page or the page "Call for Art: Downtown Art in the Open," where there will links available to follow. (You can also visit watershedartsalliance.org.) Or email waasubmissions@gmail.com, and "we'll send them any (forms) they need," said Boswell. She noted that artists can send pictures of their work, instead of the actual piece itself.
With uncertainty surrounding exactly when life will get back to normal in the age of COVID-19 and events like those Watershed Arts Alliance normally sponsors will once again be held, "Downtown Art in the Open" is a way for the organization to continue to provide content for the public's benefit that they can enjoy in a safe and individual way.
"You can see it in your car. You can drive up to it and see it," she said. "Our two themes talk about why mental health matters, which is important now with the state of things, but also a message of hope. I think that would be encouraging to see."
