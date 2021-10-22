If stores can carry Christmas decorations before Halloween, then it’s all right to start talking about the community’s annual Christmas parade now.
Registration is now going on for participation in the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, December 4, with the theme of “A Miracle on Main Street.”
That’s appropriate, since it will feel somewhat more miraculous to attend the parade this year, after it became one of the myriad cancellations of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We’ve had just an outpouring from our community (which is) very excited that we’re going to be hosting a parade this year,” said Bobby Clue, executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. “I think it was the right decision to hold off last year, but at the same time, we missed hosting such an important part of our community’s history and we look forward to getting back into the swing of things this year.”
Certainly, there were those who were disappointed not to have a parade last year — children likely chief among them. Clue said everyone involved puts time and effort into the project because “there are kids out there, that might be the only positive experience that they have all holiday season.
“We want to make sure that they have a chance to come out and see Santa Claus, that they have a really great experience with the Christmas Parade,” he added. “It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to hold it (in 2020), but I really hate it that we weren’t able to hold it for the kids.”
The parade will begin as it typically does at Meece Middle School at 5 p.m. and make its way into the heart of downtown Somerset.
The Chamber of Commerce will be handing out parade awards for first through third place floats, as well as the Most Creative Float.
A wide variety of local organizations and parties are invited to participate — as per the Chamber of Commerce’s call for entries, that includes all bands, cheerleaders, ROTC units, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, civic clubs, youth athletic teams, churches, cars, and even dogs and horses.
As usual, other events will be going on throughout the day leading up to the parade as well. Clue said that Somerset 106 Radio will again be hosting a Vendor Village at the judicial center plaza, where by that point, the community ice skating rink will be open there too, spearheaded by a recent Lake Cumberland Leadership Class. Also back is the storefront decoration contest, children’s book walk, and an appearance by none other than Santa Claus.
“There’s going to be lots and lots of things for people to do if they want to come out a little bit early that day before the parade starts,” said Clue.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (606) 679-7323 or info@somersetpulaskichamber.com.
“This is a cornerstone, it’s a pillar of our community,” said Clue. “This parade has been on the first Saturday of December since I was a child. I look forward to playing a small part in making sure that we bring that parade to downtown, and I personally think that it’s going to be one of the biggest parades we’ve ever had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.