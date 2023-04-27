To prepare for Foodstock on Saturday, several streets in downtown Somerset will be closing in advance of the event.
Road closure times will begin Saturday, April 29 at 6 a.m. They will remain closed until 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Streets will be closed via barricades, police cruisers, and festival gates.
The following intersections will be closed to thru-traffic:
Running east to west, East Mt. Vernon Street and South Central Avenue (starting at the Chamber of Commerce) through the intersection of West Mt. Vernon Street and Vine Street (ending at the courthouse).
Running north to south, North Main Street and Columbia Street (starting at the Steel Magnolia) through the intersection of West Market Street and South Main Street (ending at Cumberland Security Bank);
North Maple Street and East Columbia Street (at the back of the Citizen’s National Bank Parking lot) through South Maple Street and Market Street (at the Judicial Center plaza);
Intersection of South Central and Market Street (at First United Methodist Church);
North Central Avenue to Freshman Alley.
This includes the closing of all areas around the Fountain Square inside the road closure.
Please contact events@cityofsomerset.com or City of Somerset event team member Misty Vinson at 606-679-6366 with any questions or concerns.
