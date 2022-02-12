A one-of-a-kind piece of decor can be worth an awful lot. A significant monetary donation isn't half bad either.
The Burnside Historical Society got both recently courtesy of local businessman Joshua Slade Collins, whose donations were presented this past Monday at the February meeting of the Burnside City Council.
Collins is owner CEO of The Downtowner and Slade Properties, which includes vacation rental properties, Airbnbs, and the like. Collins has one property, called "The Lady Jasmine," which has some "fantastic decor in it," he noted. Wanting to add to it, Collins visited a local yard sale made a unique find — a painting apparently created by Jack Goldenberg.
"Everybody knows the Goldenbergs," said Collins. "It's kind of an iconic family."
Jack Goldenberg, who passed away May 19, 2014, was part of the family dynasty to own and operate Goldenberg Furniture for 105 years in this community. But he was many things other than that — perhaps most notably a proud member of the Boy Scouts of America. As a youth, Goldenberg achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout, and as an adult helped guide local Boy Scout Troop 79. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor bestowed upon an individual for dedication and service to the Boy Scouts organization. Goldenberg's son and grandsons also all were Eagle Scouts — which is particularly notable since only around two percent of all who join the Boy Scouts achieve that rank.
The painting is a portrait of a man's face, and Collins isn't sure who it represents, but was excited for the find with such connection to Somerset's history. But he knew it had potentially an even better home than The Lady Jasmine.
Collins had read a January 21 article in the Commonwealth Journal, where the Burnside Historical Society put out a call to help save the first Boy Scout house in the United States, located right in Burnside.
Burnside stakes claim to being the birthplace of the Boy Scouts of America. Writings exist which state that a Mrs. Myra Greeno Bass, wife of a local businessman, visited the United Kingdom in 1907 and found herself impressed by the early scouting movement she found there, as founded by Sir Robert Baden-Powell. Bass organized 15 Burnside youth the next spring with the goal of learning to be self-reliant and resourceful like the frontier scouts.This first Burnside troop was actually disbanded in 1913 and was never part of the actual Boy Scouts of America organization as it stands today, but helped spark interest in the movement here in the states.
The original Boy Scout house, built before 1908, still stands on Grandview Avenue in Burnside. Historical society chairman Brandon Becker said that they're looking to move the house to property on West French Avenue that the City of Burnside bought and is leasing to the Historical Society, with the goal of building a museum and possibly even a current Boy Scout training facility — indeed, the city is working on bringing its own troop to town.
Becker said the Historical Society needs help from the public in the form of community support, fundraisers and donations. Those donations are tax-deductible, and may be sent to P.O. Box 32, Burnside, Ky, 42519.
"When I saw the article in the paper about them trying to fundraising for the Boy Scout home, I said, 'I'm going to donate this painting to them.' I imagine they'd like to have it inside the house," said Collins.
Collins has been heavily involved in the community, not just as a businessman but in even more civic-minded roles, such as a board member of the United Way, a Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and as a donor to a number of local ministries.
"He wants to be part of the local community," said Becker of Collins. "He wants to show ... he's not there just to make a dollar but to invest in the community as well."
To that end, Collins did more than donate the painting — he also put forward a generous $2,500 to the Burnside Historical Society's cause.
"He wants to contribute to help move that building," said Becker. "... It's definitely encouraging because this thing is a team effort. Without (community support), we wouldn't be able to do anything.
"It's important not just for now, but for future generations," he added of the Burnside Historical Society's mission.
Collins' isn't the only donation the Historical Society has received, but it helps build toward the goal. Becker said that ultimately they need about $25,000 to $30,000 to accomplish the project.
"I wanted to show the City of Burnside that my company is not only a business looking to make money, but we're going to give back," said Collins.
