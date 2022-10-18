As part of the John Sherman Cooper Lecture Series, U.S. Army Veteran, Author, and Founding Director of the Kentucky Center for Veterans Studies at Eastern Kentucky University Dr. Travis L. Martin, gave a detailed lecture on his time in active duty in Iraq and his struggles and successes with his mental health. Despite abuse he experienced as a child, the tragic suicide of his brother, and a small improvised explosive which left him with head trauma, he was able to become a scholar in literature, psychoanalytic trauma theory, and social theory.
And part of his success he credits to Somerset Community College where he claims to have found mentors through the faculty and staff who guided him as he made the grueling transition back to civilian life.
Professor of English Lynn Shearer described a bit bluntly that having Martin in class when he first was discharged was “scary.”
Said Professor Shearer, “He sat in the back corner, very intense, didn’t laugh at my jokes… even the funny ones!”
This described Dr. Martin fairly well following his discharge.
“You get out, you’re just kind of just pissed off,” he said in an interview following his speech. “You’re tired of people telling you what to do. Especially people not as smart as you telling you what to do. You get to college. It’s another institution… for which people have positions of power for reasons you don’t understand… and it’s just kind of tough to get over.”
Martin needed a serious attitude adjustment, but he couldn’t quite make the change while the trauma of the military still lingered.
“I had a lot of baggage to work through before I could self-actualize,” he said in his speech referencing Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. “In a lot of ways I traded the chip I had on my shoulder as a teen for a new one. I was intense. I expected everything and everyone to run on my clock. What was so hard about the nine-to-five? Why were these kids disrespecting their professors by being on their cellphones? Iraq had almost killed me. I’d gone through a lot—more than I care to admit to myself. And my refusal to acknowledge my own pain made it harder to acknowledge the pain of others. Quite frankly… I behaved like a jerk.”
Many veterans face this same feelings. Many turn to drug abuse, gambling, or even suicide to stop the pain of returning to the day-to-day monotony of civilian life, but thanks to the mentors that Martin had in SCC he was able to channel his frustrations into writing. This lead to him finding better coping skills and an ability to bond with other veterans and civilians. He completed his education and eventually got his P.H.D.
As previously mentioned, one of the areas he focuses on is “psychoanalytic trauma theory.” A mouthful to be sure, Martin explained the meaning behind it.
“I often make a joke, the only places that [Freud’s] psychoanalysis is still used is literature,” Martin said with a chuckle. “An early psychoanalyst used metaphors as a way of understanding trauma," he said. "Now while they’ve proved Freud wrong in a lot of areas… this idea of understanding people and the phenomenon through metaphor still works surprisingly well when you’re examining literary text… trauma especially.”
Martin illustrated this concept in the post-interview with an article he wrote called “Phantom Weapon Syndrome,” which describes a soldier’s feeling of losing their weapon following a return to home. He held up a plastic fork and a pen to illustrate this. When a service member is on duty, they have both their gun and their psychological “idea” of their gun. He put the pen down and said that when a service member returns their weapon to the barracks, they still have their psychological gun, he said as he held up the plastic fork. The service member can never get their gun back from the barracks, and they search many different avenues to find something to pair with their psychological gun.
Using metaphors like these are what Martin does best and he says he owes all of this to SCC.
“I sing their praises, man,” said Martin. “They helped me so much. I talk in my book about ‘authentic communication…’ most people are afraid to do that with veterans. Well before there was any literature on how to treat returning veterans in college, each one of the stories I told today was a story of someone treating me not like a stereotypical veteran but like a human being who needed help working through stuff… I have nothing but praise for this school and people like Lynn and Wanda… I couldn’t have asked for a better situation.”
In part of this authentic communication, Martin says one of his pet peeves is people approaching him and saying “thank you for your service.” Instead, he recommends civilians approach service members with the phrase “tell me about your experience in the military.”
To him, open communication is the first step to healing.
Dr. Travis L. Martin’s book War & Homecoming: Veteran Identity and the Post 9/11 Generation discusses more of Martin’s philosophies and life story. It is available wherever books are sold.
