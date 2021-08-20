The good news is that the first game of the season for Somerset High School’s football team is an away game.
That gives school officials time to fix a rather draining problem at the district’s home football field.
Workers with the Somerset Independent School District were on site Friday morning trying to find a solution to a hole that opened up on its field.
“We are having some subsurface drainage issues,” Superintendent Kyle Lively said Friday afternoon. “The turf has been pulled back so that work can be done to resolve the problem. We hope to have the field repaired and ready for next Friday’s home game.”
He added the problem was most likely caused by a sinkhole.
Meanwhile, SHS’s season opener is planned (as of deadline) to take place just as scheduled – at Lincoln County against their Patriots, starting at 6 p.m.
Lively said the home field’s turf and track suffered no damage due to the drainage issue.
“AstroTurf had to come cut and pull back the turf so the earthwork could take place. They will come back and glue or stitch the turf back together once the subsurface issue is resolved. The track is fine. It was only covered to protect it from equipment crossing over it,” Lively said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.