Want to get a good meal and help one of the area's key arts-based institutions?
This Wednesday — and on a monthly basis afterward — you can do just that.
The Carnegie Community Arts Center in downtown Somerset is hosting a "Drive-Up Dinner" fundraiser on Wednesday, September 9, to help support the non-profit facility.
Putting it bluntly, Dianna Mitchell of Clay Hill Art, one of the Carnegie's resident studio, said, "We have a very large electric bill to pay and little resources coming in."
Not surprisingly, as the Carnegie Center has been hit hard by the ramifications from COVID-19.
"It has affected us tremendously because we cannot have the larger events (that make up a lot of the non-profit's revenue stream)," said Mitchell. "Even smaller events are a challenge. And there are a certain amount of people who are scared and not coming back in at the moment. Even the (Lake Cumberland) Jammers that used to be there for us aren't quite ready to come back. We don't have that music venue qiote back yet, but hopefully we'll see that soon. ... We're starting to see more people coming back."
But one thing the Carnegie does have is people who work there, who are personally invested in the livelihood of the Carnegie — and who can cook.
Thus, a new monthly project, the "Drive-Up Dinner," has been started to help the Carnegie and hungry stomachs alike. Last month was the first try at it; this Wednesday will be the September event.
The offerings this Wednesday will be.a real Italian treat — lasagna and garlic bread, along with a salad.
The meal costs $10, and for $2 more, you can acquire brownies made by Karen Calhoun, the new art director at the Carnegie.
"She has famous brownies," said Mitchell of Calhoun, a longtime art teacher in the Pulaski County School System.. "A lot of people know her brownies. They're wonderful."
The food is prepared by Mitchell and Deb Stringer, who is serving as the Carnegie's in-house chef.
Those getting food must pre-order it, instead of just coming by that day and purchasing it. Please contact either the Carnegie Community Arts Center or "Clay Hill Art Studio" over Facebook Messenger or call 260-410-7112 to let them know you want to pick up an order on Wednesday. Orders can still placed on Tuesday, but not the day of the event.
"People need to pre-order, because I need to know how much to make," said Mitchell. "I might make 10, maybe 15 extra, but that's it."
Come by between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday to pick up the order. Just drive up to the back door of the Carnegie Center, located at 107 North Main Street in downtown Somerset, and the food will be delivered to you.
The next "Drive-Up Dinner" will be available on October 14, and will feature Chicken Pot Pie.
"It will be great," said Mitchell.
