Several local Jeep owners are opening their hearts and wallets to help Pulaski County families have a good meal this Christmas.
A few weeks ago, the KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew collected more than 600 coats and accessories for local families in need. Now they’re working on “Christmas Blessings,” a project aimed at distributing at least 250 hot meals and 400 non-perishable meal kits this Saturday in the parking lot of the Pulaski County Courthouse.
“Our Judge [Executive Steve Kelley] will be on hand to kick things off,” Krew member Jeff Kidd said.
Between noon and 4 p.m., individuals can pick up meals via drive through service. Volunteers handing out meals will be wearing masks and gloves. Volunteers will also be making porch drop-offs in certain cases.
“Anybody that can’t make it can call the judge’s office and leave their name and address,” Kidd said. “We will deliver to them that day or the following day.”
The phone number for Judge Kelley’s office is 606-678-4853.
To keep the meal bags consistent, Krew members are accepting donations through this Friday from the following list of items: canned 12-16 ounce ham, two cans green beans, two cans corn, a pouch of instant mashed potatoes, and a box of macaroni and cheese.
From the Vine Produce in Ferguson is serving as a drop-off point for the food drive.
The warm meals are being sponsored by G&L Refrigeration, Get Ur Smoke On, Rick Smith Electric, and Line X of Somerset.
