The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway at the Fishing Creek bridge (mile point 84.4) in Pulaski County will be temporarily reduced to one lane next week as crews perform routine bridge inspections.
The lane closures will be in place starting Monday, Aug. 16 and are expected to be complete Friday, Aug. 20. Crews will be conducting inspections both east and west bound having only one direction reduced to a single lane at a time.
The dates and duration of the lane closures may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.
For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.