Local Jeep enthusiasts did their part Saturday morning to keep the community safe and warm this holiday season.
Wrapping up a two-week coat drive, members of the KY Hillbilly Jeep Klub delivered more than 600 coats — as well as gloves and scarves — to the Pulaski County Courthouse, where they will be distributed to various local agencies that can get them to families in need.
See next Tuesday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal for more details.
