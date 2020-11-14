Imagine being able to help a child on the other side of the world. That is the magic of helping out with Operation Christmas Child.
The charity organization’s national shoebox collection week takes place all next week, from November 16 through 23.
Pulaski residents can drop off donations at three locations: Sardis Chapel United Methodist Church in Nancy, Eubank Baptist Church and Beacon Hill Baptist Church’s Activity Center, located in Somerset.
The Christian Christmas charity aims to help children in Third World countries who may never have received a Christmas gift before – or even know what Christmas is.
Local volunteer Donnie Brake said that folks can bring in completed boxes or filler items to be packed into others boxes.
COVID restrictions have caused volunteers to make changes this year, he said, but in years past schoolkids have come into the centers throughout the week to help pack boxes.
Brake directed people to the Samaritan’s Purse website (samaritanspurse.org) for specifics, but the basic instructions are for people to chose whether they want to buy for a boy or a girl, chose an age range, such as 2- to 4-year-olds or 5- to 9-year olds, and pack a cardboard box with items that child might like.
Items can include a “wow” gift such as a soccer ball with a pump, a stuffed animal or anything that a child might love.
Brake said, “if they get a little ball or something, they get so excited. They don’t know what to do with themselves.”
Brake also highly encouraged people to get school supplies. “In a lot of these places, kids have to pay to go to school,” he said, making education difficult to obtain school supplies in high demand.
Clothing items are also popular, and the organization will send gifts with clothing in them to appropriate places. For example, a gift of a coat will go somewhere where it could be chilly, rather than to a warm place.
Socks and scarves are good examples of clothing items.
Of course, gift-givers are encouraged to add fun items: dolls or cars, stickers, and other small game items.
One thing Brake discouraged, however, was food items, especially candy. Due to how far the item has to travel, some items can melt, he said.
Samaritan’s Purse goes even further, asking volunteers not to send toothpaste, gum, used or damaged items, war-related toys like guns, medications, vitamins or glass.
Samaritan’s Purse suggests items like combs, reusable plastic items like cups, sunglasses, washcloths, picture books, play dough, jumping ropes and interactive toys (and include extra batteries.)
And, most importantly, the organization suggests adding a personalized letter with your box, maybe even a photo of those who are sending it.
Brake said that a booklet will be added to each box that talks about Christmas and what it means.
“That’s to teach kids about Christianity,” he said. “Kids in these places don’t even know about Christmas.”
All boxes will be prayed over before they are shipped out.
Each box costs $9 to ship, and while most who donate boxes are expected to cover that cost, monetary donations are welcomed to help with shipping expenses.
Once they leave the U.S., boxes get taken to kids by whatever means necessary. Gifts have traveled by horseback or donkey to get to their destinations, Brake said.
