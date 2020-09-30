U.S. prosecutors have upgraded a federal charge against District 5 Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace, with a Grand Jury issuing a superseding indictment to increase the severity of a drug-related offense.
Wallace was initially charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute-Methamphetamine. That has now been changed to Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
The other charge against Wallace, Conspiracy against Civil Rights, remains the same.
Wallace has pleaded not guilty to the Civil Rights charge and the original drug charge. His attorney, Robert Norfleet, said the constable will likewise plead not guilty to the upgraded charge.
Norfleet stated, “The superseding indictment does not change Mr. Wallace’s defense. Mr. Wallace is innocent and looks forward to presenting real facts and real evidence at trial that will prove the allegations asserted against him to be false. The allegations are nothing more than the product of a political witch hunt. The public will be appalled by the deceit and the misconduct by the law enforcement officials, agencies, and investigators responsible for falsely charging Mr. Wallace. If the investigators believe that a superseding indictment, adding additional but more serious false allegations, will scare and intimidate Mr. Wallace into pleading guilty, they are sadly mistaken. The false allegations simply does not change the fact that Mr. Wallace is innocent.”
If convicted, Wallace is facing between five and 40 years in prison for the meth charge, plus a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release. In addition, he is facing up to 10 years in prison for the Civil Rights conspiracy charge, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.
Wallace is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the new charge at a later date.
The superseding indictment, handed down by a Grand Jury on Wednesday, does not change any of the charges faced by Wallace’s co-defendant, District 4 Constable Gary Baldock.
He is still facing the original Possession with Intent to Distribute-Methamphetamine and Conspiracy Against Civil Rights charges, as well as those charges connected to a separate shooting incident that took place in March where Baldock reportedly opened fire on FBI agents as they entered his residence to arrest him.
Those charges are Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Currently, the trial for Wallace and Baldock and the shared conspiracy and drug charges is set for November 16 in London before Judge Robert E. Wier. The trial for Baldock’s other charges has been separated from that trial, and is scheduled to begin December 7.
