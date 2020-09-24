MONTICELLO, Ky. — According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, his Deputies started a roundup Wednesday for 24 individuals on sealed indictments — this being an undercover narcotics investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Catron says "the undercover operation is a continuing effort to combat the drug epidemic in Wayne County which has been a priority for his administration since taking office."
Catron further stated, "The unlawful use of illegal narcotics leads to all types of other crimes including thefts, robberies, assaults, child abuse and more. All of the individuals were indicted by the Wayne County Grand Jury previously and the paperwork was sealed from public record by Circuit Judge Vernon Miniard after a request was made by the Sheriff’s Office."
Twelve individuals were arrested on indictment warrants or issued criminal summons by Sheriff Catron, his Deputies and LCDTF Director Wayne Conn.
Those arrested Wednesday include:
• Earl D. Gregory of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 10 drugs unspecified) and for trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Robert Hernandez of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and for persistent felony offender-2nd degree.
• Joshua D. Shrum of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and for persistent felony offender-1st degree.
• Shane R. Savage of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and for persistent felony offender-1st degree. Savage was also arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and for persistent felony offender-1st degree. This warrant was obtained by the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force from an undercover operation by that agency.
• Jason W. Fulton of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and for persistent felony offender-2nd degree.
• Tammy Rigney of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 10 drugs unspecified) and for persistent felony offender-1st degree. Rigney was also arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 10 drugs unspecified on each count) and for persistent felony offender-1st degree. This warrant was obtained by the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force from an undercover operation by that agency.
• Randall Dishman of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine).
• Jeremiah Hancock of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and for persistent felony offender-2nd degree.
• Sara E. Smith of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine).
• Jamie Burke of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and for trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. After arresting Burke, a search warrant was obtained for his residence. The search warrant resulted in the confiscation of a small amount of methamphetamine, narcotic pills, drug paraphernalia and items related to drug trafficking. Director Wayne Conn with the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force assisted in the arrest and with the execution of the search warrant.
• Joseph Bryant of Monticello, Ky. was served with a criminal summons for trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and for persistent felony offender-1st degree.
• Pamela D. Bryant of Monticello, Ky. was also served with a criminal summons for trafficking ibn a controlled substance-1st degree (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and for persistent felony offender-1st degree.
The Sheriff’s Office will search for the remaining 12 individuals that were not located in Wednesday's roundup. Sheriff Caton said they will continue their undercover investigations into the sale of illegal narcotics and more arrests are expected in the future.
