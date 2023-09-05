The Somerset Junior Woman’s Club first put on a Duck Derby 25 years ago, and had not put on once since. But in Eubank City Park Saturday, a flock of 265 rubber ducks floated down the creek for a good cause.
The Duck Derby was sponsored both by the SJWC and the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships. Participants adopted ducks in anticipation for the event with the winner of the duck race receiving $500.
Typically the creek at Eubank park isn’t high enough for even a rubber duck to float on, but the Eubank Fire Department took it on themselves to flood the creek bed so the ducks had plenty of room to race to the finish line. SJWC President Wynona Padgett called their work indispensable.
This isn’t the first time Kentucky firefighters lent a hand to the SJWC. That first derby 25 years ago had Somerset Fire Department flood South Central Avenue. Several years later, God’s Food Pantry put on a derby in SomerSplash Water Park. However, Saturday’s was the first derby seeing ducks swim in their “natural habitat.”
“It exceed our expectations of how well it actually worked,” remarked Padgett. “We had not done a test run of the ducks, of see them actually go through (the creek), and it was so fun watching them actually come through.”
Ultimately the Duck Derby raised, after expenses, $1,740, with the money going to Liberty Nature Center, Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, and Hope for All Pets Inc. All of the sponsors share a goal of caring for furry and feathered friends, which is where the idea for having a Duck Derby originated.
Chairperson of the Duck Derby and self-described “jack of all trades” for the SJWC Melanie King said, “It was an absolutely wonderful day. We had so much fun with it.”
King said since it was a quarter-century since the last derby, they had to “wing it,” but the creek’s unpredictable twists and turns added to the fun. King claimed there were just enough curves and nooks in the creek to add to the mayhem.
“The kids that were there had an absolute blast, because the ducks kept getting stuck and they kept pushing them on down,” she said. “There was a dog that had a blast. He wanted a duck so bad he could hardly stand it. … It was a very good event. We plan to do it again Derby Day next year.”
Before the duck race shoved off, there was a short program. Following Padgett’s welcome, there was a performance of the National Anthem by Jarissa Webb from Pulaski County High School Chorus. Kenny Upchurch led the pledge of allegiance, and local musician Jon New sang a few duck songs for attendees.
“It was a very nice program,” said King.
First place winner was David Bertrum who won $500. Second Place was Bentley Ehrsan who won $300. Third place was Melinda Webb who won $100. Fourth place Cindy Sellars took home a camping chair and charcoal from Kingsford. Fifth place Katie Garland took home a gift card from ProTrade Hardware.
