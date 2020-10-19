Madalyn Dudley is a very distinguished young woman.
One of Kentucky’s most distinguished, in fact.
Dudley, a 17-year-old senior at Pulaski County High School, is taking part in the Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky competition coming up in January.
“It’s a really neat experience,” said Dudley. “Since it’s all virtual, it was a little more complicated with the stuff I had to do online. I definitely had to work hard at it, but when it comes down to it, I’m glad I did it.”
Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest scholarship program in the nation for high school girls, noted Mary Fehrenbach, state chairperson. Founded in 1958, it was formerly known under the “Junior Miss” name. In Kentucky, young women from all over the state take part in local competitions to move on to the Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky leg of the journey; from there, the winner moves on to the national competition.
Last year, the non-profit gave out over $26,000 in cash scholarships and $2.8 million in college-offered scholarships.
The reigning Distinguished Young Woman of America is a Kentuckian, Elif Ozyurekoglu, who received a $30,000 scholarship in winning overall, plus additional money for her achievements in specific categories.
“We have just finished all of our local programs for the area,” said Fehrenbach. “In a typical year, (the competitors) come to Lexington, stay for a week of rehearsals, and have a show at the Singletary Center for the Arts on the (University of Kentucky) campus. This year, because of COVID, our whole program will be virtual.”
For girls who don’t have local programs in their county, they could take part in an at-large competition, which is what Dudley did, becoming the Distinguished Young Woman of Pulaski County — but only with a little encouragement from Grandma.
“My grandma (Betty) has really wanted me to get involve in the pageant world, or something along those lines,” said Dudley. “I agreed to do this one, because I’ve known several girls who have gone through the program, and it’s more than the typical pageant. I knew it was a real-deal type of situation.”
While stuck in coronavirus-related quarantine earlier this year, Dudley applied online — “I had the time,” she quipped — and ended up not only competing but winning. She made her grandmother proud — although Betty almost didn’t get to see Madalyn’s victory because of a sudden heart attack.
“She was released from the hospital just before they announced the results,” said Dudley. “She was still able to watch it announced right there on Zoom.”
There are five components to the competition — interview, scholastics, talent, fitness, and self-expression. For her talent, Dudley sang “Reflection” from “Mulan” — a story about a young woman achieving great things, which felt appropriate for the situation.
“They let me do most of my filming at church,” said Dudley, who attends First Christian Church in Somerset.
On the other hand, “the fitness routine kicked my hind end,” laughed Dudley. “It was like, take your hardest Zumba work-out and mix it with weight training and flexibility.”
Doings things virtually has made it harder to meet the other girls and form friendships, an important part of these events for most participants, but nevertheless it’s “been pretty easy to meet people online and spend time together that way,” said Dudley.
She said she’s “super excited” to compete at the state level January 21-23, which can be seen online via a link at the “Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky” Facebook page.
“It’s kind of a validation of several years of super-hard work work — a silver medal to show what I’ve worked at and what accomplishments I’ve had over the years, to show that they amount to something,” said Dudley. “It’s brought me closer to my family. My mom and I have worked super-hard on this. It’s definitely sparked a new relationship with us in several ways. So it’s definitely rewarding in several different aspects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.