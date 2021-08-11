Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse said Wednesday that he has heard overwhelming support from parents within his school district after his Tuesday night One Call message announcing the new school mask mandate instituted by Governor Andy Beshear.
Within that audio message, Dyehouse called Beshear a “liberal lunatic.” Dyehouse said Wednesday that he has not had any blowback from the use of that phrase.
“I haven’t. The comments that I’ve had that are positive just say ‘We agree with everything you said.’ I’m assuming they mean that also,” he said of the “liberal lunatic” phrase.
“My thing with the One Call was, I was frustrated, no doubt about that. So, I don’t apologize for standing up for my kids. I’m frustrated for my families, I’m frustrated for my students, because, his decision made me look like a liar. My little kids here don’t understand what an executive order is. All they know is Mr. Dyehouse has told them all summer long and at open house last Thursday that we’re going to get to start the year out normal.”
In fact, Dyehouse said that his comments and personal stance against the mask mandate are not politically motivated.
“Our kids don’t want to wear masks,” he said. “The parents don’t want them to wear masks because it hinders their learning. It’s hard to breathe. Some of them feel like they’re suffocating. It scares my little ones. That’s where all this is coming from. It has nothing to do with any political side. If it had been a Republican governor in office and they’d made this decision 12 hours before school starts, I’d also be upset.”
Governor Beshear announced the executive order around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, just hours before all three local public school districts held their first day of school back.
The order requires masks to be worn indoors at schools and on buses, and applies to all students, staff, faculty and visitors ages 2 and up.
The Commonwealth Journal asked Governor Beshear about Dyehouse’s “liberal lunatic” comment, and the Governor stated: “Calling people names does not help protect Kentuckians or set a good example for our children.
“This step is necessary to protect lives, to keep children in school, because many are not yet vaccinated, and to continue growing an economy that is on fire.
“Every public health leader and the CDC support this decision. Our private sector businesses and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce support it. Our teachers and other professionals who walk in to our schools each day to provide our children the education they deserve support this requirement.
“Not one of the politicians who oppose this step has even acknowledged the severity of the delta variant or that some of our hospitals are already full. I'm putting the lives of our people and the education of our children over politics – they should as well.”
A story by the Commonwealth Journal about Dyehouse’s One Call announcement was posted to social media Tuesday evening, with people posting a wide variety of comments about it – both in support of Dyehouse and condemning his word choice.
“We love Mr Dyehouse he’s been great for our school and cares very deeply for those kids. I have 2 kids that go there and the whole staff does a great job there,” said commenter J.D. Saylor.
Jeff Taylor also supported Dyehouse. “I know this Gentleman he is good for the school and cares more than anyone about the mental health of this school. … I stand with Dyehouse.”
Randy Campbell wrote, “Mr. Dyehouse, You have my support! Call it as it is. Some people are obviously disturbed and got their feelings hurt 😢[crying emoji] lol, by what they say is name calling or bullying. Oh well, I think far more people are disturbed having a liberal governor pushing his agenda on everyone and everything he can. It’s time for a little resistance. If that means a little name calling and bullying then so be it. Otherwise if we just sit back and do nothing then we are all just Sheep.”
However, others were unhappy with Dyehouse’s choice of words.
Sue Pogue commented, “I am really disappointed with Mr. Dyehouse's name calling. He could have said he disagrees with the mandate and skipped the insults. What kind of an example is this for the students? I bet he wouldn't tolerate his students calling him a lunatic.”
Marsha Pickrell wrote, “Name calling? Prime example of BULLYING! PERIOD! Setting aside how everyone feels about mask wearing, this was disrespectful! It's no wonder bullying and being disrespectful in our schools is at it's peak, children are learning this from what they see and hear. They are not born with it!!”
Kristi Phillippi Hunley simply stated, “Totally unprofessional!!!”
Dyehouse said that the few complaints he has received, either through email or social media, were from out-of-state people, such as Florida residents.
“Ninety percent of the calls here to the office have been positive in supporting my stand. And my stand is simply for my kids. It’s not political to me at all. I support my kids,” Dyehouse said.
He said that out of the approximate 440 students enrolled in the district, around 420 or so showed up for classes Wednesday. He said he was aware that some parents had kept their children out to participate in planned protests at both Science Hill and the Pulaski County School Board office, but that the majority of students had attended despite the new mask rules.
“We’ve got to abide by this until something gets changed,” Dyehouse said. That’s what we want to do. We want to do it the right way. So we’re going to wait for other orders to come down, maybe wait for the legislators to be able to get to call an emergency meeting to see if we can get the power put back in the districts hands.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement concerning the legality of Governor Beshear’s mandate, saying, “A Kentucky Circuit Court Judge issued a binding injunction against the Governor and said that he must follow the laws passed by the General Assembly. Yesterday, the Governor directly ignored the court and engaged in an unlawful exercise of power by issuing his executive order.
“The legitimacy of our government depends on the Governor respecting the judicial power of the courts and the law-making power of the legislature, and right now he is disregarding both.
“… The matter remains before the Supreme Court, and the court will now review our arguments and determine what process the Governor must follow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.