Jimmy Dyehouse is looking to be a busy man soon.
Not only is his name in the race for District 3 county magistrate in the upcoming elections, but he's set to be superintendent of Science Hill School for an additional three years into the future.
"I'm happy to come back," he said. "Tickled to death."
Dyehouse discussed his return with the Science Hill Board of Education at a Tuesday night meeting. The discussions took place in closed executive session, so the Commonwealth Journal was not privy to what was said, and after the session was over, board chairman Skip Norfleet declared that no action was taken in executive session and called the meeting to adjourn.
However, Dyehouse let the Commonwealth Journal know at the meeting's close what was discussed, essentially making an informal agreement with the board to return rather than enter retirement, as was the other option Dyehouse was considering.
The deal would extend Dyehouse's time as superintendent of the single-facility district in northern Pulaski County by three years — the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school seasons.
Dyehouse in currently in an extension, as his original contract upon taking over for Rick Walker as superintendent in 2017 was for four years. He took a one-year deal for 2021-22 to get through the mess presented by COVID-19 and give the board an opportunity to decide this his longer-term future this year. Before taking the superintendent's job, he was at Science Hill for one year, 2016-17, as principal.
Details of the terms and salary will be discussed with the board in May, said Dyehouse, which is likely when the board will make an official vote on the matter.
"They needed to know to give them time to find somebody (else if needed)," said Dyehouse of starting talks with the board several months ahead of that May target. "That's why we had to do it this early. You have to start that search five or six months in advance."
The decision will have no effect on Dyehouse's bid for the fiscal court, he said. "Lots of schoolteachers and principals, assistant principals are even representatives in the state of Kentucky," he said. "So this will just be on a much smaller level, county-wide, but it will be something I can do with my superintendent job."
In particular, Dyehouse noted that he'd like to help continue to steer the school through the continuing challenges presented by COVID-19. Earlier in the meeting, the board discussed the possibility of adding more COVID-specific off-days for personnel (no action was taken); Dyehouse mentioned that he knew of other superintendents in the state that were leaving their jobs out of frustration with the ramifications the virus' presence has had on their districts.
Dyehouse made state news last year when his own frustration led him to call Gov. Andy Beshear a "liberal lunatic" in a recorded phone message to Science Hill parents after the governor changed state policy regarding masking of students the night before classes were to start for the current school year. Science Hill had already decided on a mask-optional policy for students and families, and the eleventh-hour mask mandate put in place by the governor put him and Dyehouse in a very public clash. As evidenced by reactions on social media, reaction to Dyehouse was split between those upset with him and those in support of his comments.
In other Science Hill School Board business, the board approved raising pay for substitute teachers with degrees to $125 per day, to put them more in line with other higher-paying districts. Currently, Science Hill pays substitutes $108 per day, less for those without degrees.
