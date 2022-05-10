A house fire in which a Woodstock-area man perished early Tuesday morning remains under investigation.
According to Harvey Hewitt, chief of the Woodstock Fire Department, the fire took place at 3039 Liberty Road, off of Ky. 328 just after midnight, at 12:45 a.m.
A male victim, age 64, was found in the living room, said Hewitt. Another woman who was in the house "woke up and jumped through the window."
A neighbor was the first one on the scene, said Hewitt, and called in the fire. When he arrived, the female inside the home was "already out in the yard"; Hewitt said that the neighbor might have helped give her some aid.
The male victim was apparently deceased when he was discovered; the fire was so hot that firefighters weren't immediately able to enter, said Hewitt.
"They had to wait until they got everything cooled down before they could find him," said Hewitt of the firefighters. "It was engulfed when they got there."
The woman was flown to a burn treatment center in Louisville to attend to her injuries.
Coroner Clyde Strunk said as of Tuesday afternoon that the male victim hadn't been "100 percent" identified yet, and couldn't release any information about the victim's identity. He also could not speak to the cause of death as of yet, other than the death was due to a house fire.
Hewitt noted that the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal. He added that the fire might have started in the kitchen, from what they could tell immediately at the scene.
Firefighters were on the scene for about five hours, said Hewitt.
He noted that Eubank and Rockcastle County fire departments assisted on the scene, as did Somerset-Pulaski EMS and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office. The Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad also indicated on their Facebook page that they were called out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.