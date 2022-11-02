Those wanting to avoid the Election Day crowds can do so by casting their votes in the days leading up to it.
Early voting begins tomorrow (Thursday), and voters have a choice of four places to go.
Three of those locations – The Hal Rogers Fire Training Center on Oak Leaf Lane, the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center on South Central Avenue in Somerset, and the South Kentucky RECC Community Room on Electric Avenue – are open for three days.
The dates and times for early voting are:
- Thursday, November 3, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additionally, on Saturday, November 5, the Nancy Elementary gym on Ky. 196 will be open for early voting from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any registered voter in the county may vote at that place and time if they choose.
Pulaski Election Coordinator Mark Vaught encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting days. “Nobody used it last time. We need to start using it, because we had 11,000 to 12,000 [voters] on Election Day last time.”
Voters who do choose to vote on Election Day can go to any of eight polling places around the county:
- The Hal Rogers Fire Training Center
- Rocky Hollow Recreational Center
- South Kentucky RECC Community Room
- Nancy Elementary Gym
- Science Hill Elementary School
- Old Shopville Gym
- Oak Hill Baptist Church Gym
- Jordan Christian Academy
Election day voting takes place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaught and Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett reminded that with so many races and with two constitutional amendments on the ballot, voters should check both the front and back of the page to make sure they have voted on all items.
They also reminded voters that it is Kentucky state law to require a photo I.D. before being allowed to vote. Without an I.D., voters will be required to fill out a form.
