Early voting began in Kentucky ahead of Election Day this coming Tuesday, and already, Pulaski County has seen some strong results at the polls.
On Thursday, the first day for the early in-person voting period, 1,003 people showed up to vote at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center on Oak Leaf Lane, one of three voting centers available for the Thursday-Friday-Saturday lead-up period.
At the South Kentucky RECC building, on Electric Avenue, 952 people voted, and 481 at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center on South Central Avenue. That's a total of 2,436 on the first day.
The early voting period continues today, and then voting pauses Sunday and Monday before the polls open again on Tuesday for Election Day. People can vote at any of the above three locations on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additionally, on Saturday, the Nancy Elementary gym on Ky. 196 will be open for early voting from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any registered voter in the county may vote at that place and time if they choose.
On Friday, there was a substantial crowd witnessed at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, said Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett.
"I'm really glad (with the turnout)," said Burnett. "I think it will be a big day (Saturday) too."
Burnett noted that the early voting period comes from the state level — "It's nothing to do with the county clerk choosing that," she said — though hours are selected at the local level.
On Tuesday, voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all county voting centers.
Voters who do choose to vote on Election Day can go to any of eight polling places around the county: the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center; Rocky Hollow Recreational Center; South Kentucky RECC Community Room; Nancy Elementary Gym; Science Hill Elementary School; Old Shopville Gym; Oak Hill Baptist Church Gym; and Jordan Christian Academy.
Burnett also reminded people that if they vote straight ticket, that will not include non-partisan races, a number of which are on the local ballot this time.
"You have to vote (non-partisan races) individually," said Burnett, who also added to check both sides of the ballot — specifically, the two Kentucky constitutional amendments are on the second side of the piece of paper.
"Read both sides of the ballot," said Burnett. "There are a lot (of people) not realizing to do that either."
She added that the first of the amendment descriptions is "very long," but said, "(Voters) need to be educated on what they're voting for before they get in there first of all. Sometimes people don't want to take time to do that. Be prepared, and know your candidates, and know what you're voting on."
