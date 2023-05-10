The May Primary Election Day in Kentucky is only a few days away now. But early voting is here.
The new way of doing things in Kentucky following the emergency measures put in place for the 2020 elections in the wake of COVID-19, early voting days will allow Pulaski Countians who might have trouble getting to the polls on Tuesday, May 16 added time to go and cast their votes.
While local elections are quiet this year, state offices are the big ticket for 2023, particularly the Kentucky governor's race. Next week's election will decide which Republican candidate gets the nod to try and take the governor's office away from incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear.
While the Democratic Primary has not been nearly as widely discussed in media circles, Beshear does have competition in Peppy Martin and Geoff Young. Meanwhile, there is local intrigue on the Republican side with Mayor Alan Keck among those seeking the highest executive office in state government, going up against frontrunners Daniel Cameron, Kelley Craft, Eric Deters, Mike Harmon, Ryan Quarles, and others including Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Bob DeVore, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Johnny Ray Rice, and Robbie Smith.
Other key races include those for Kentucky's secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, state auditor, and agriculture commissioner.
The early voting period begins today, Thursday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and continues Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"That's when we get the bulk of our voting," said Mark Vaught, Pulaski County Election Coordinator, noting that this period is for no-excuse early voting.
Those taking part can go to one of the three voting centers in Pulaski, at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center on Oak Leaf Lane, the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center on South Central Avenue, and the South Kentucky RECC Community Room on Electric Avenue off of Parkers Mill Road.
Additionally, on Saturday, the Nancy Elementary School gym will also be available for early voting from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Excused early voting in Pulaski County has already been going on for about a week, said Vaught, with 41 individuals voting at the Pulaski County Courthouse and 322 mail-outs have gone out over the last month, for 363 votes cast in total.
Vaught said that about 12,000 to 13,000 people are expected to come out and vote locally for this Primary Election, roughly 20 percent of the voting public.
"There are very few on the Democrat side to vote," said Vaught. "In 2019, the last governor's race, some of these outlying precincts only voted like four or five Democrats, so we printed very few Democrat (ballots). We've only got 11,000 ballots, but we've got printers at all stations, so anybody can go anywhere to vote. They may have to wait a little bit for the printer to print the ballot out, but they'll get to vote."
