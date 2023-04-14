The Kentucky Green Living Fair wasn't the only environmentally-themed event to make a comeback this month — Somerset Community College's Earth Day event is renewed like the trees in spring as well.
Earth Day 2023 at SCC will be held this Sunday, April 16, at the college from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is free to the public.
This is the first Earth Day event since 2019, as it's not been held the last three years as a result of COVID concerns.
"People seem to be very excited about it coming back," said Kelly Johnson, Associate Professor of Biology at SCC. "We actually were at the Green Living Fair last week to let people know that Earth Day was going to be returning, and they were very excited about that. I've received phone calls asking, 'Is Earth Day coming back this year?' People in the community seem really excited about it, and we're excited too."
The event, now in its 15th year (not counting the last three years off) mixes fun with educational opportunities — "We're going to have all kinds of things related to sustainability and different species and how we can better take care of our environment and all kinds of things related to that," said Johnson. "I think people do know that it's important, sometimes they just don't take the time to really connect with nature like they should."
The event, to be held rain or shine, will feature a host of exhibits and activities. They include:
• The Kentucky Reptile Zoo will be bringing reptilian critters of all kinds, as the local Liberty Nature Center will also do with their birds.
• Handy information can be learned from the Lake Cumberland Beekeepers, the Pulaski County Extension Office — which will "bring some trees and things," noted Johnson — and SCC Additive Manufacturing.
• Face painting for kids will be done by the SCC cosmetology department. There will also be a food truck and ice cream truck for those wanting something yummy to eat, and live music.
• One popular annual aspect of the Earth Day celebration are the hand-painted rain barrels, and they will be given away again this year — 12 in all. Everybody that enters will get a ticket, and numbers will be called for the winners of the one-of-a-kind rain barrels.
"They've been painted by student groups here on campus," said Johnson. "That's always a big hit. People love those."
• The SCC Barnes and Noble Bookstore will have "Story Hour" with readings by SCC Dean Jon Burlew, local personality John Alexander, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
• "Probably one of the most popular things" is the butterfly tent, said Johnson, filled with 150 Painted Lady butterflies. "Kids can go in and actually feed the butterflies and spend some time with them." At the conclusion of Sunday's event, the butterflies will be released — "That's exciting," noted Johnson.
• On the SCC Nature Trail, there will be bird watching and a "Leave No Trace" scavenger hunt with assistance from local Boy Scouts.
"They'll have a list of things to look for, but they'll just mark them off and not disturb them in the environment," said Johnson of the scavenger hunt. Anyone participating gets a free water bottle.
• The Fruit of the Lens Photography Club on campus will announce the winners of their photo contest for this year, "Let There Be Plants!"
• An exhibit on environmental disasters, such as models of landslides, tornadoes and more. "Those are always really popular with the kids, to see how those kinds of things work and what kind of damage they leave behind," said Johnson.
• Another popular attraction, especially with kids, is the sustainable chicken farm and baby chicks.
• Youth can also dissect owl pellets and examine the diet of owls, said Johnson.
• There will also be a workshop on manx quilting, making use of the things you have to produce a quilt.
"She will show people how to take a shirt that's been worn out and cut that down to make use of the fabric and use that create a quilt," said Johnson. "We've never had that before, but I think it's going to be really good."
• Different groups of electric cars will be on display for people to check out.
For almost two decades now, the SCC Earth Day celebration has been an event that local people look forward to, and in an age that's increasingly online and indoors, celebrating the natural world is something that many people hunger for, noted Johnson.
"People look for chances just to be involved with nature and have that connection," said Johnson. "It seems like that's something that we've gotten away from with technology and everything, but people still long for that connection. That's a big part of it. It's excitement for knowing that they're going to get to see animals, they're going to get to be outside."
