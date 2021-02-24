UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect patient conditions.
A head-on collision that occurred Tuesday night just east of Somerset has left one person dead and two others seriously injured.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:48 p.m. on East Ky. 80 in the westbound lanes between Barnesburg Road and Ky. 461.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, deputies arriving on scene determined that a 2009 Jeep was eastbound in the westbound lane of Ky. 80 when it struck a westbound 2016 Dodge Ram pickup head on.
The driver of the Jeep SUV was identified only as a Hispanic male. Pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk, the driver's next of kin had not been notified by press time Wednesday evening.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office identified the driver of the Dodge pickup as Steve Phelps, 56, of Somerset. Both he and his passenger — 51-year-old Patrick Whitt of Science Hill — were treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS then flown from the scene by Air Methods and PHI to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
The roadway remained closed until 11:42 p.m.
UK spokesperson Kathy Johnson reported that Phelps was listed in fair condition as of Wednesday evening, while Whitt was in serious condition.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Deputies, the Sheriff Office's Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
Also assisting at the scene were the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, the Shopville-Stab Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
