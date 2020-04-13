If there was a year to have a soggy Easter, it might as well have been this one, when much fewer people were out and about in their Sunday best.
And it was plenty soggy.
According to Jonathan Guseman of the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky. the one-day precipitation for this area on Sunday was recorded at 1.56 inches of rain.
"The average for (April 12) is 0.14 inches," said Guseman. He noted that neighboring Londong recorded 1.41 inches that day to set a new record for the day it happened.
But it wasn't just the rain. It was a blustery day as well.
"In springtime, we get into thunderstorm season," said Guseman. "It happened to be a day we had the rain move in and the wind accompany (with a) larger-scale storm system in the evening and overnight hours."
The Mesonet station locally recording winds of about 36 miles per hour north of Somerset; recordings at the airport saw higher gusts Monday morning, around 28 to 29 miles per hour, noted Guseman.
"(Wind speed was at) probably 30 to 30 miles per hours, that would be a safe range to give it on that," he said.
As for this week looking ahead, there are "on and off chances" for shower activity, starting Tuesday afternoon and again on Friday. Temperatures will be "fairly cool for this time of year" — average highs are about 60 degrees, but it won't warm up to that until later in the week, starting with a Tuesday high of about 49 degrees, 55 degrees Wednesday, 60 degrees Thursday and 64 Friday.
There's also a chance for frost moving forward, said Guseman, withe the odds being better Wednesday or Thursday morning.
