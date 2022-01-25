Former Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler announced his candidacy to be mayor once again in the upcoming election, facing incumbent Alan Keck and newcomer Alexander Pence in the non-partisan election.
Instead of a traditional announcement, however, Girdler’s statement has indicated there are questions surrounding personal financial statements of a “city official” which he did not name.
“It was my intention to issue an exciting platform at the time of filing,” Girdler said in a written statement. “However, a number of documents have been provided to me and others that detail large financial payments that need to be reviewed. Those payments were made to a city official from persons/entities and involved a city employee that [is] receiving financial incentives/services on (a) project or projects by the City of Somerset, State, and other local agencies.”
Girdler’s statement concluded: “Any elected official cannot, directly or indirectly, benefit from transactions from those doing business with the city and cannot solicit such benefits. As Mayor, I will strictly enforce and ban any effort by city officials or employees from benefitting financially as we encourage job creation and development for all citizens.”
When asked for a response on Tuesday, Mayor Alan Keck stated, “It appears Mr. Girdler has made a clear decision to run a negative campaign from day one, and that is disappointing. I refuse to take that road.”
He went on to say, “I welcome Mr. Girdler and Mr. Pence to the race, and I look forward to having a constructive, positive conversation and debate about the issues our community faces and the way we, as leaders, plan to address them.”
The Commonwealth Journal reached out to Girdler asking if he would be willing to share a platform. The former mayor said that at this time he “can’t say much more than my statement,” and that he would be releasing more information after a chance to evaluate the information on the current administration.
All Somerset city races are non-partisan, meaning races are not split along Republican or Democratic lines. Rather, if more than two people are in a race, that race is voted on in the primary with the top two vote getters advancing to a run-off in the general election.
That will be the case in this year’s mayoral race, since currently three names are in the hat.
Girdler is a former three-term mayor who was defeated by Keck in the 2018 election.
