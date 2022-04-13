Local educators are making sure that children are given the opportunity to read and smile by honoring a Burnside Elementary teacher who passed away in January.
Members of the Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international organization of women educators, organized a donation to the Pulaski County branch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in memory of Stephanie Foster.
Foster was a first-grade teacher at Burnside, where she had worked for 15 years. She taught at Shopville Elementary for two years before that.
She passed away unexpectedly on January 11 due to COVID-19.
“She meant a lot to our school,” said Burnside Elementary Principal April Mounce. She pointed out that she taught first graders. “That’s why this means a lot. She taught kids to read.”
On Tuesday, a check for $300 was presented to Imagination Library President Amy Stroud, who said that last year the Imagination Library celebrated the distribution of 100,000 books to children in Pulaski County.
Stroud said the members of the library board appreciated the Iota Chapter’s donation.
Sharon Whitehead, president of the Iota Chapter, said chapter members voted at their March 26 meeting to gift $150, which was matched by an Iota Chapter member who wanted to remain anonymous.
The organization did this because they wanted to express their condolences to the family and friends of Foster, she said.
“Many teachers have put their health at risk during the pandemic for the sake of their students, and this small gift is meant to acknowledge the dedication of all teachers like Stephanie,” Whitehead said.
She said that the Iota Chapter “consists of teachers who are dedicated to the Delta Kappa Gamma mission to promote ‘professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.’”
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library was created in 1995 after country music star Dolly Parton wanted to give free books to children living in her home area of Sevier County, Tenn.
The program expanded to provide books nationwide. Parents can sign up their children who are under the age of 5. Those children will receive a “high quality, age appropriate book” each month until they turn 5, according to the website.
For more information about the local affiliate, visit https://imaginationlibrarypcky.org/.
