It could be one of the hardest decisions a person can make, but on Saturday eight local men and women pledged their lives to either the U.S. Army or the Army Reserves – all in front of their families and friends.
Those eight people took a ceremonial Oath of Enlistment during a public ceremony at the Carr Veteran Memorial Park.
This wasn’t the “official” oath ceremony, as SFC Bradley Armentrout explained. That ceremony will take place at a later date, and is closed to the public due to COVID-19 regulations which means families aren’t allowed to attend.
Saturday’s ceremony was organized to give those families special memories to see their loved ones take that step.
Among the eight recruits are two preparing to graduate from Somerset Christian School – Hunter Reese will be going into the Army and Phillip Dobbertin will be going to the Army Reserves.
There is also a Russell County High School grad who is currently attending Somerset Community College, Austin Budzisz.
Of the other future soldiers who took the oath, two are currently attending Clinton County High School – Alicia Garcia, Isaias Raymundo Lopez – one, James Garner is a Clinton County graduate, and two are preparing to graduate from McCreary Central High – Allen Lay and Richard Lynch.
After the ceremony, the two soon-to-be SCS graduates received well wishes from friends, as well as support and advice from others who attended.
“I feel like people have been honest but encouraging with how its going to be,” said Dobbertin, who plans to be a part of the Reserves while he also forges ahead with career plans to be a doctor.
“I know its going to be hard and there’s going to be a lot of challenging moments, and times where I don’t want to do it – when you have to wake up at like 5 in the morning and do PT – but it’s just temporary, and the way I see it, it’s all working towards making you a better person,” Dobbertin said.
“I’m excited to see what it does for both of us. Especially you,” he said to Reese.
For his part, Reese said he was more concerned with leaving home than the actual training.
“Just telling everyone goodbye is the hardest part for me. It’s going to be hard. That’s the only part that I really, truly dread,” Reece said.
Reece said he made the decision to go into the Army because it sounded like a good career option – and because he didn’t have any other career opportunities at this time.
“I just wanted to get out of Somerset, and the military seemed the most promising for a good strong career,” he said.
Dobbertin said it sounded like a career with good benefits, job security and work environment.
“I joined because its something I’ve always wanted to do, since as far back as I can remember,” he said. “As I got into high school and I realized what job I wanted to do when I grow up and what career path I wanted to pursue – which for me is a medical career – enlisting in the Army, especially the Reserves, seemed to me like more of an applicable option, just because it lets me do both.”
The ceremony was filled with local leaders who gave their well-wishes to the new soldiers. It was started off by the man who created the park in which the ceremony was held, Pastor David Carr, who offered a word of prayer.
“Lord, thank you for this special day that these men and women find a new place in history, Lord, by serving their great country,” he said.
SFC Armentrout, the station commander for the Somerset recruiting station, then expressed his faith in the men and women to accomplish their goals.
“I thank the good Lord above for putting each of these young men and women in my life,” he said. “And I thank Him for the opportunity to assist them to accomplish their goals, and to help because I know they are going to be amazing, amazing soldiers in our Army.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.