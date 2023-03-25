Springtime in Kentucky is a great time to get outside and enjoy the home garden. Every aspiring gardener should do a few things to have a successful season. A program on Home Vegetable Gardening 101 will be taught on April 11 (see below for more information).
For new gardeners (and some old), here are eight things to do to grow vegetables successfully this year.
Plan your garden on paper before you begin. Think about the things you want to grow and when they will be ready to harvest. Draw it out on paper so you can get a visual of what the garden might look like at planting and harvesting times.
Select a good gardening site. You need to plan for a site that is in full sun, relatively level, well-drained, close to a water source and dries quickly from morning dew.
Prepare the soil. You may need to get a soil test and then add nutrients as recommended. The soil test will also indicate the pH. Any pH adjustments should be done before planting. You get 25 soil tests for free if you are a Pulaski Co resident.
Plan only as large a garden as you can easily maintain. Beginning gardeners often overplant and then fail because they can’t keep up with the required tasks. You have to manage weeds and pests and apply water so your plants will be ready to harvest on time.
Grow vegetables that will produce the maximum amount of food in your available space. Indeterminate tomatoes take up a lot of space. If you don’t have much space, you may need to fine-tune your selections. For example, you might choose to grow compact or determinate tomato varieties instead of the indeterminates.
Plant during the correct season for the crop you want to grow.
Choose varieties recommended for Kentucky. For help, consult UK publication (ID-133) ‘Vegetable Cultivars for Kentucky Gardens’ or All-America Selections for ideas. They have a pretty good website.
Harvest vegetables at their proper stage of maturity. Consider how you will store them if you won’t use them right away. If you plan on preserving (drying, freezing, canning) them, you should try to have all equipment and supplies on-hand and ready to go.
For more information, contact the Pulaski County Extension Service at 606-679-6361 and request UK’s Home Vegetable Gardening publication ID-128. It is also available online at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agcomm/pubs/id/id128/id128.pdf.
The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners have pine straw mulch for sale at the Pulaski County Extension office. It is sold in bales for $8 per bale (over 50, $7 per bale). It can be purchased from 9am to 4pm Monday – Friday.
Come learn all about home vegetable gardening on April 11 at 6pm. It’s a free program. It will be held at the Woodstock Community Center. Call us at 606-679-6361 and let us know you’re coming.
All changes to or cancellations of Extension programs will be posted to social media.
