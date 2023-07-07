Just a couple of months ago, a long-standing pillar of the Pulaski community earned a prestigious title – that of Doctor – after receiving that distinguished degree from the University of Kentucky.
Elaine Wilson – now Dr. Wilson – is well-known as the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Somerset Community College. She also serves on a number of local boards and committees, including the Somerset Independent Board of Education.
In January, she received the Martin Luther King, Jr. Acts of Service Award from the City of Somerset. At that time, she was just months away from graduating from her UK program, causing her son David Wilson to tease her by calling her “Dr. Mom.”
But despite the moment of light-heartedness, the road to receiving that degree, as well as the field of study which the newly-minted Dr. Wilson chose to focus on, was incredibly serious. The path to that accomplishment wasn’t easy.
Wilson admitted that her journey to receiving a doctorate started more than a decade ago, as she looked into different programs and options. In 2012, she settled into a program through Eastern Kentucky University, but for various reasons that program didn’t work out, and around 2019 she began looking for an alternative.
In 2020 – during the beginnings of the COVID pandemic – the University of Kentucky announced a new Social Work program that fit well into both her background and previous education, since her bachelors and masters degrees were both in social work and community organization.
The new program gave students the option to study administration and leadership with social work.
“This was right where I needed to be,” Wilson said.
She admitted that at first she wasn’t completely sure what she wanted her focus of study to be about. At first, she said she was thinking about communities – in Kentucky and around the country – where there had been unrest due to the deaths of someone involving police violence.
“There was a divide between the policemen and the communities, and I wanted to figure out a way to bring those two groups of people together in order to have peace and in order for people to learn to work together. So the first year I studied that,” Wilson said.
During her research, she found literature that showed that areas in the U.S. where similar programs had been undertaken were proven to be unsuccessful.
“The opportunities were not successful because the police are trained a different way from social workers,” she said. “When you put both of them together, it’s possible that you can have success, but in most of the cases they did not, because you have the hard-core policemen and the way they were trained, and that doesn’t go along with people who are used to social justice and working with people to try to get things worked out amicably.”
The roots of such a problem run much deeper than what many might imagine. “I learned that it came from the very beginning, the 1600s when the white people got here. They brought with them their ideas from their home countries,” she said.
They also brought with them people to serve as free laborers – slaves – who weren’t nearly as enthusiastic about the idea and tried to escape their servitude.
Land owners organized police troops to go after escaping slaves.
“How dare they want to escape when they were being taken care of,” Wilson said, highlighting the sarcastic nature of the comment. “They were being fed – to some degree – and if they weren’t doing the work they [the owners] wanted, of course, they were getting beaten and killed.”
Then, to get Black slaves to do what their owners wanted, they were separated from their families – and in essence, their communities.
“That has created the kind of atmosphere that we have even now, because there’s still people who would like to see the people of color subjugated, pushed down, so that they can feel they are up and above everybody,” Wilson said.
From there, Wilson’s focus of study evolved to look at the modern-day communities and how they are affected when people with wealth and power want to exert their authority.
Nowadays, that effort leans more toward investment and what those investors see as improvement, such as through gentrification.
Gentrification is where the makeup and character of a poorer area is changed due to wealthier people moving in and investing in the property. They will bring in businesses that cater to a higher tax bracket than those who live there, meaning that the majority of the locals cannot afford to frequent those establishments.
That usually has the side effect of pushing the poorer people out of the area, and the cycle repeats itself.
Wilson, as a native of Lexington, was familiar with the process having seen it in that city. She was also aware that it takes place all over the U.S. – she said she had discussed the gentrification of Washington, D.C., neighborhoods with one of her sons who lives there – as well as taking place all over the world.
While her original plan was to look at how that affected places all across Kentucky, it was through speaking with one of her instructors, as well as her orthodontist Dr. Lamont Gholston, that she narrowed her focus to a community in Louisville – Smoketown.
Dr. Gholston was originally from Smoketown, an area of incredible historical significance in that it was predominantly made up of freed slaves.
“Smoketown, we learned, we learned, was started a few years after the Civil War and still exists to this day, although not a fraction of its original health and vibrancy,” Wilson wrote in one of her doctorate papers. “In its heyday, there were many churches, many schools, grocery stores, community centers, beauty shops, businesses that sold needed products for people of color, a skating rink, [and] a location where Muhammad Ali learned his boxing skills!
“There are still a few businesses holding their own: accounting firms, car sales locations, a few medical offices,” Wilson wrote.
But a once-bustling neighborhood that had a population of around 12,000 now has around 700 to 2,000 living there, she said.
The process for how that decline in population fascinated her, she said.
In visiting the area, Wilson said she went to a large, warehouse-like open air shopping center with a restaurant taking up a large part of it. She talked about ordering a “half-sandwich and a cup of soup,” which cost $13.
As she was dining with Dr. Gholston, Wilson said, “As we were talking, we decided that most people who had lived in that area probably couldn’t afford that if they were to come back.”
Such a community is in danger, but it isn’t impossible to stop the slide into gentrification, and even reverse it, she said. It just takes input from those who have a vested interest in the community – the ones who want to see it thrive.
There are currently organizations working there, she said. “They haven’t gotten very far because they don’t have the right kind of leadership that they need. They needed somebody from the outside, I think, to show them what the possibilities were.”
Her work, which she plans to continue even after having earned her degree, involves bringing those organizations together, along with expanding on the available resources. As she wrote in one of her papers, “With resources considered, a community organizer could set the pace for moving forward. In fact, a person from outside the neighborhood/community without biases from any angle could offer a fresh look at what is progressing and perhaps what is needed to move forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.