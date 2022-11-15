The 3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper Community Arts Center series continues its eighth season on Friday, November 18, at 7 p.m., with performances by dulcimer player and songwriter, Laura Elder, with ukelele player and singer, Mike Sutter, and blues player and songwriter, Gordon Munding.
The monthly 3rd Friday Folk began in March of 2015 for the purpose of providing a performance and listening room for traditional and original folk and roots music in Somerset. Each monthly concert brings together regional and national performers along with local musical artists. This month’s line-up is a good example.
Making a return visit to 3rd Friday Folk, from Lancaster, Ohio, Laura Elder is a singer/songwriter who was drawn to traditional folk music in 1991 when she took up the mountain dulcimer as her instrument of choice. Self taught, she honed her skills by performing in schools, libraries, church functions, coffeehouses and folk festivals.
Her eclectic playing style ranges from Celtic to Appalachian folk traditional to progressive folk. She has performed and instructed mountain dulcimer and workshops at Harmony Harvest, Central Ohio Folk Festival, Dulci-more, Southeast Ohio Dulcimer Festival, Kentucky Music Week, Fort New Salem Dulcimer Festival and Great American Dulcimer Festival.
Accompanying Laura Elder is Mike Sutter, who plays the ukelele and joins in the singing,
From upstate New York, Gordon Munding is an accomplished blues & roots musician, who first made a name for himself as a singer/ songwriter in the late 80s. He is well known for his unique solo style on guitar which includes elements of blues, swing, and bluegrass flavors.
In 2006 Gordon founded “Son House Blues Night” as a monthly tribute to the Delta Blues giant, (discovered, living in Rochester N.Y during the late 60s); During this time he also founded “The Crawdiddies” an acoustic roots band.
Gordon has opened for many touring artists, including: Doc Watson, John Hammond Jr, among others
3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other’s company, music, and mutual encouragement. The coffeehouse presents performances every third Friday of the month and is located in the downstairs Bistro at the Cooper Community Arts Center, 107 North Main Street in Somerset.
Enter through the side door on East Columbia Street. Handicap access is through the rear door. In keeping with the coffeehouse tradition, beverages and cookies are included in your donation of $10.The music goes from 7 to 9 p.m.. For more information and/or directions, call 606-305-6741.
