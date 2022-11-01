It was a difficult Saturday morning for the people of Pulaski County who run elections. County Clerk Linda Burnett had spilled coffee on herself that morning in the process of trying to bring refreshments to the workers. She returned home to change only to spill coffee on herself again. A representative from Harp Enterprises was headed over to Pulaski County to teach the class but hit a deer, and Election Coordinator Mark Vaught had to teach the class instead.
However, it was all worth it for the polling workers to congregate in the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and be sworn in to ensure the safety and fairness of the election.
Burnett and Vaught have been running elections for decades and have seen a lot of changes. In an interview, Vaught explained how the machines have changed over the years and how important it was to keep them working. Burnett, meanwhile, was happy to finish her term in office and retire.
“We had mail in a stack this high,” she said as she held her hands about a foot apart. “We’d never done early voting before, so that was awful.”
The elections around COVID were tumultuous and saw many polling workers being exhausted by the amount of red tape that needed to be followed.
“We had seven thousand mail-ins. That was rough,” she said.
Despite the difficulties, Burnett and Vaught see the election as very fair, and they do their best to make sure that nobody tampers with the votes or intimidates voters.
“If you’re not voting, go outside!” he told polling workers to tell the public. Absolutely no intimidation of any kind is permitted. Signs are even to be removed from private property within a certain distance of polling places just to ensure voters aren’t swayed one way or the other. Above all, the key was to be neutral.
“That’s the core of everything,” said Vaught.
The class lasted a couple hours. Many of the workers had done this before and took the election very seriously. Burnett and Vaught have relied on these people for years.
“We’ve lost a lot of the old people. The new equipment came along, and they just couldn’t handle it. They were always good to be the greeter at the door,” said Burnett.
However, she said that this didn’t stop the County from getting a good batch of reliable workers.
“One good thing is we don’t have any trouble finding workers. A lot of these counties do,” she said.
One stipulation is that the workers need to be an even mix of Republicans and Democrats. It’s no secret that Kentucky skews red, and many counties have trouble finding Democrats to fill spots, but Pulaski County thankfully has a much larger pool to choose from.
“[I’m sometimes asked] ’What are you working him for?’ I say, ‘He’s a heartbeat and a Democrat soul.’ We have to have an equal number of Republicans and Democrats,” said Vaught.
Despite the rift between the parties, people seemed to get along well at the event. Many knew each other and laughed and joked as they stood in line to get donuts. At the end of Vaught’s lecture, he had the group stand and be sworn in. They raised their right hands and swore or affirmed that they would remain neutral and fair in their behavior (and also promised that they had never participated in a duel or served as a second for a duel).
Past elections had seen several people voice concerns over the fairness of the results. Many felt there was some vote tampering. Burnett and Vaught said they couldn’t speak to higher levels, but as for Pulaski County…
“They’re crazy,” Vaught said. “I’ve got people whose sole job is to watch them put the ballots in there… They make sure that there’ve got one ballot in their hand. So you can’t come in here and stuff in their five [ballots]. We’ve got people watching them constantly.”
He claimed that election-rigging is nearly impossible in the elections he’s run, and he knows from experience that the Commonwealth reacts quite quickly if they catch something off.
“One time we messed up… we sent in the wrong file and shut down the entire state,” Vaught said. He then mimed stuffing a ballot box. “Each ballot has a unique serial number, so if you try to put a bunch in there, they’ll just kick it out.”
While no election is free from “human error” the pair spoke about the reliability of the workers to adapt to changes and push the County forward. Burnett said surviving the last few election cycles required everyone “coming together” to ensure Pulaski Countians could enjoy participating in a Democracy.
Still, elections can be very difficult for people to get to and they sometimes have to wait hours. To cast their votes. Burnett and Vaught encouraged all Pulaski Countians to vote as early as they could to keep the line moving quickly.
