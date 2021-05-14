It's a long way from Monticello to the big-time ... or maybe not so far after all.
After all, that's the road being taken by Elvie Shane, a Lake Cumberland-area musical performer who's being heard by fans all over the nation these days — and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jason Aldean.
"Ahhh, to be a rural Kentucky boy making good ... it feels real good... and real weird," said singer-songwriter Shane. "I often feel thankful and guilty simultaneously, lol."
Shane has been increasingly visible in the country music world as of late, with his hit "My Boy" reaching the genre's Top 40 charts this year. After emerging as a performer publicly in the mid-00s, Shane made a national impression as an "American Idol" contestant in 2016 and later experience a breakthrough as a social media sensation.
Born and raised in the western Kentucky town Caneyville as Elvie Shane Payton, the son of "a factory working mother and a truck driving father," Shane, now in his early 30s, received a true country balance of influences — a mom who taught him about Jesus and a dad who dug rock-and-roll.
"I was born on a Sunday, and the following Sunday, my mother had me held tightly beside a hymnal in Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church," said Shane. "On the way to and from church, Mom would have '90s country on the radio. When we got back home, my Pops would be under the hood of some old beater truck or car. Sounds of Steve Earle, John Fogerty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and anything else with a little edge would be pouring out of the car speakers, Igloo cooler close by chilling some ice colds. It was Kentucky at its finest in the hollers of the '90s."
After a while being heavily involved in church, Shane "switched gears" and went to Bowling Green to attend Western Kentucky University and study literature and creative writing. The country road he traveled, however, had more twists and turns left in it.
"Three years and a lot of trouble later I met my wife, a waitress at Overtime Sports Bar, a place I frequented to play pool and have some beers with the boys," he said. "We both agreed we couldn’t figure out what we wanted to be when we grew up, so instead of continuing to rack up college debt, we decided to move to her hometown and start our family. I was in need of a change of scenery after some hard learned lessons and run-ins with the law."
That's how Shane found his way to Monticello. And while the cozy confines of Lake Cumberland are hardly comparable to Silicon Valley, Shane was able to grow his audience through the information superhighway and its fast lane, social media.
"We wrote 'My Boy' (Lee Starr, Nick Columbia, Russell Sutton, and myself) five years ago," said Shane. "It first went viral on Facebook two years later from a video of us playing it at a writers' round in Nashville. This ultimately led to a record deal.
"After that deal, I spent two years working on the rest of my music," he continued. "This five-year span included eight separate versions of the recording of 'My Boy' you hear today, before I finally felt like we got it right with current producer 'Oscar Charles.' We put the song out last year in the middle of a pandemic around Father’s Day, and whattaya know! Three months later, a week before we got to radio, it blows up on TikTok! Seems to me there has been a lot of divine intervention at work with this song."
With "My Boy," Shane created a heartfelt tribute to his step-son, something he calls a "God Song" from its very beginnings.
"Watching how it has impacted families and radio all over our nation and the world has been a blessing I never thought possible," said Shane. "I’m so thankful I get to be the vessel that delivers this message of love that we haven’t touched on in country music for over 20 years."
Shane's sound is inspired by numerous elements — country, southern rock, gospel, and even things like hip-hop and R&B, "all of which I love," he noted.
"My style, I would like to say, is just how Kentucky sounds to me," said Shane. "At times, harsh and rocky but, at times soft and careful. I just want to capture those stories of growing up in such an amazing place during such an amazing time."
In 2016, Shane appeared on the reality show hit "American Idol" and earned a Golden Ticket to Hollywood with a memorable rendition of "House of the Rising Sun." He only made it as far as the initial rounds there, but nevertheless was able to expose his talents to millions of "American Idol" viewers.
"I appreciate the opportunity to have represented Kentucky on the show and I hope I did it well," said Shane. "It was pretty cool to be introduced to show biz in such an abrupt way. I have to say I’m super happy about how it turned out.
"It’s so easy to see these shows and their previous winners and think, 'This is my ticket' (no pun intended) but what I learned is a) It’s just the beginning, win or lose, and b) there’s no short cuts to the Dream," he added. "All dreams take a lot of work and I think that’s why so many of us never see them come to fruition. It’s daunting and often overwhelming — it’s just hard. If I credit that show for anything, it’s making me realize I was going to have to work hard and winning that show wasn’t going to do 'it' for me."
Shane is taking the next step in his career now and stepping out on stage along with one of the biggest names in country music, Jason Aldean, performer of such hits as "She's Country" and "Big Green Tractor." Shane is opening for Aldean for shows this weekend — one that took place Friday, and one today, Saturday — at the famous Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., Aldean's first live performance in more than a year.
While it's not actually the same as touring with Aldean, Shane will be performing a couple of shows with him and is excited about the opportunity.
"All I know is, Jason has heard the music and evidently likes it!" said Shane. "I’ve been a fan of Jason’s work since the early days. A favorite of mine is an older song called 'Asphalt Cowboy,' y’all go check it out. ... I think Aldean knows exactly who he is and has carved a path that fits him to a 'T.' A very distinct voice that you know first note. He’s put in a lot of hard work to get where he is and has been at the forefront of bringing more fans to country music.
"I’ve heard from a lot of people that Jason has a great crew and he obviously puts on a hell of a show," he added. "I can’t wait to get the crowd primed up to have a good time this weekend! ... (Aldean's) style is pretty rockin' and we like to rock so I’d say the energy is gonna keep people fired up listening to either of us."
In April, Shane released his six-song debut EP "Country Roads," as well as a video series called "The Windshield Views" that takes a close look at each song's inspiration. Shane has called the EP "a retrospective look on how I got to where I am today ... all the twists (and) turns leading to this very moment." Find the EP on major music outlets (Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, etc.) or https://elvieshane.lnk.to/CountyRoads.
With a new baby girl on the way, Shane is focusing this summer on the "daddy thing," but may hit the road to perform more this fall. He's optimistic that 2022 will be a "big year for getting back out there," but is trying to enjoy as much family time as he can right now.
See more at @elvieshanemusic on Facebook or elvieshane.com.
Going from Monticello to such great heights in the music industry is a steep climb, but Shane knows where he's come from and has a steady perspective on how high he's already been able to climb.
"I come from a very 'Yeah, right' place in the world. Not just where I physically come from but more of where I culturally come from," said Shane. "Where you grow up thinking that there are so many things so far out of reach, that there’s no way you could even think of ever barely touching them. Where dreams are exactly that, just dreams, and I had plenty of them.
"I have come to believe that we have our individual talents for a reason. They should be used," he added. "I used to think that there was no way I could chase my 'musical dreams' cause how could I support them, making no money? Well, I decided to work to make money and do music on the side. As I was doing music on the side I started trying to figure out ways to make more money doing that. I remember very early mornings looking up countless bars on the internet that had live music on the weekends. I’d find them, write their numbers down, then spend the later parts of the morning and early afternoons calling when the kitchen started opening up for prep, to talk to a manager and try to book acoustic gigs. Soon enough I was making more money doing what I loved than I ever had before. It was a lot of late nights and four-hour acoustic gigs ranging anywhere from Texas to Wisconsin. It was hard work, and taxing on my body. Eventually leading to vocal chord nerve damage. Thank God I was able to get back from that.
"But anyway, a beautiful thing happens when you start really chasing your dreams," Shane continued. "Other people who have been successful see your drive and passion and want to see you succeed. God sends good people your way to help with a little 'gas money' when he knows you need it. After all, He did give you the talent ... and the dream."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.