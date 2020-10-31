Officials with Pulaski County High School have apologized to a recent football opponent after a parent from that school alleged that Maroons players made racial slurs during the contest.
The Facebook group "Football of Kentucky DBA" on Saturday posted an email from a parent whose child plays for Tates Creek High School, the Maroons' opponent on Friday night. The letter, attributed to Will Witherington, states that "several of the Pulaski County players used racial slurs degrading the black players of Tates Creek" and that the slurs used were "numerous and various."
Added Witherington, "The degrading and dehumanizing slurs the Pulaski players used could only have come from young men that had been 'taught' these slavery specific terms in order to use them. Let me be clear, the terms these young men used are historically known to be degrading and dehumanizing and that is exactly how many of the Tates Creek players felt, including my son, who is not even a black player. My son came home not talking about the loss, which he hated, but talking about the anger and shame he saw on his teammates' faces as they were called these degrading and dehumanizing slurs."
Pulaski beat Tates Creek 42-19 in Lexington on Friday, a return for the Maroons' 38-7 Senior Night loss to the Commodores last season.
Witherington said that he included each school's head coach, athletic director and principal in the sending of the email as well as "the head of the KHSAA and the director of officials for the KHSAA," referring to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
He suggested Pulaski County leadership offer an apology to Tates Creek players, coaches and families; that the school's leadership require a course or training in racial sensitivity; that the KSHAA investigates and implements ways to penalize players and programs for hate speech; and that Tates Creek, or even all Fayette County, agree to boycott any events with Pulaski County until the previously mentioned measures are completed.
"This should not be," said Witherington. "We have to DO better and we have to BE better for this next generation of young men and women!"
Pulaski County Maroons Head Coach John Hines immediately tried to get to the bottom of the matter, making contact with others involved to see what was observed. Hines said that he spoke to Jon Smith, head coach for Tates Creek, on the phone: "He told me he did not hear anything derogatory that was said." Neither did Smith's coaches or the officials, reported Hines. However, Smith "said his players told him that some of our players called them these derogatory names."
Added Hines, "No one can give me a jersey number or say, 'Hey, this guy said this.'" He said he talked to a number of players on the Maroons and no one heard "anything close" to what is being alleged.
However, Hines was upset about the very possibility that the players in his charge might have behaved this way and apologized to Smith, adding that he would gladly apologize to anyone else at Tates Creek if needed.
"It will be addressed (with players), I can promise you that," said Hines. "We certainly would not condone that behavior in any way.
"We have all types of players on our team: We have African-American players. We have American Indian players. We have Hispanic players. We have white players," he continued. "We have never had any kind of racial problem ... nor would I tolerate one."
Pulaski's players "have always been very tolerant of others," added Hines, "so this is quite shocking for us to hear."
Patrick Richardson, Pulaski County Schools' Superintendent, said he received the letter from the Tates Creek parent Saturday morning and reached out to him as well as Manny Caulk, superintendent of Fayette County Schools, to offer an apology to the Tates Creek school community.
"(The call) was just to let him know that's not what we're about in Pulaski, and that we would be doing an investigation to determine what students were involved and deal with them," said Richardson. "We have also asked their school staff if they can identify any numbers that would help us in our investigation."
Richardson noted that Hines and PCHS principal Rodney McAninch have also offered apologies and worked to determine which students were involved.
"Any time a race issue is involved, it's not good," said Richardson. "We don't want our school system to perceived in that manner. We want to show the best side of our community and our school system when we go visit places. It's just not something you ever want."
Neither Hines nor Richardson could speak to what any potential punishment would be as of this time.
"It's impossible to say; I've never dealt with anything like this before," said Hines. "I don't know what the standard would be, but obviously it would not be tolerated."
