On Saturday afternoon, just going outside, you never would have known there was a problem.
The sky was sunny and clear, the air calm. But inside houses, there was still a lack of electricity. Across roads, still obstructive branches, even whole trees. And in trucks and vehicles, a whole lot of busy, hard-working individuals trying to get things back in order.
At the peak of power outages from Friday's blast of high winds, a little over 34,300 people across South Kentucky RECC's coverage region were without power
As of about 4 p.m., that number was down to under 20,000 customers without power, a little under 7,000 in Pulaski County.
A major challenge in getting power back on has been just the massive amount of geographic space over which this happened and the number of trees and poles down that make the job more difficult.
"At this point, we don't have a (target) restoration time," said Morghan Blevins, South Kentucky RECC Communications Specialist. "There's just going to be a lot of ground to cover and a lot of broken pieces that are going to be have to put back together before we can get everybody back on."
With the severity of damage, some members could be without power for several days. SKRECC members that require a medical device are encouraged to seek alternate shelter, said Blevins in a release.
Information from SKRECC noted that "near hurricane force wind gusts of almost 70 miles per hour were clocked across our region."
All available South Kentucky RECC linemen, construction and operation crews, right-of-way crews and other personnel are working diligently to restore power, noted Bleveins in a release. In addition, SKRECC has more than 40 mutual aid linemen traveling from as far away as Louisiana to offer assistance.
"And we plan on bringing in additional support as soon as it is available," said Blevins.
She added, "We appreciate the continued support and patience from our members and the communities we serve as we work to get the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible."
Stacy Halcomb, Pulaski County's Public Safety Director, said that damage was "all over the whole county," and that various fire departments are out attending to damage.
"It's just countywide, pretty much," he said. "There are numerous main highways that are blocked. Over there on Ky. 80, on Columbia Road ... they had all the power lines broke there. I don't really know what all the main roads are (like) still."
Halcomb wasn't aware of any serious injuries from the storms but mentioned a mobile home on Ky. 196 that had a tree fall through it, and a tree that fell on a house in the Woodstock area.
"There are numerous buildings blown down, barn roofs blown off," he said. "A lot of structural damage all over the whole county."
Halcomb gave "props to the 911 dispatchers for handling all the calls, because it was total chaos there for a while."
The electricity problems extended to roadways. Large portions of the busy South U.S. 27 business strip saw traffic lights go off during Friday evening's most powerful wind gusts.
Philomon Geertson, National Weather Service meteorologist, said that a weather station by the local airport recorded a peak gust of 69 miles per hour.
"I wouldn't be shocked if some places hit 70 miles per hour (for winds)," he said, "because there's so much of the county that we don't have a weather station (near)."
One bright spot is that the winds actually kept another potential problem in check: flooding.
"We did not have enough rain to cause any real water concerns," said Geertson. "Because of the intense winds, the storms were moving so fast, they didn't have time to lay down enough rain to cause flooding. With this system, it was mostly just the wind. And the wind actually didn't come so much with the storms as it did behind the storms and behind the cold front. There was a very intense jet behind this low pressure system's cold front, and that is what led to the very strong wind gusts during the evening hours (Friday)."
