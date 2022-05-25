Emergency responders credited a quick response for being able to rescue a woman Wednesday who was found alive in Lake Cumberland after she jumped off a Burnside bridge.
The woman, said to be in her 30s, was airlifted from the Burnside Fire Department via an Air Methods helicopter and taken to Lexington for medical treatment.
Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill said it was fortunate the woman was still alive, while Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) Chief Doug Baker said it was lucky there was such a quick response to the emergency.
Hill said that from reports of Good Samaritans who were in the area, it appeared that the woman had attempted to commit suicide.
He said that a driver crossing the Cumberland River Bridge around 11:40 a.m. saw the woman sitting on the edge of the guardrail. After he drove past, he looked in his rear view mirror and didn’t see her there anymore.
Hill said it was his understanding that the driver turned around and attempted to locate the woman, alerting 911 Dispatch of the situation.
At some point, someone was able to climb down the embankment under the bridge, locate the woman in the water, and bring her to shore, holding her there until emergency crews could arrive, Hill said.
The woman was reported to be “responsive and alert” at that time.
The call came into dispatch at 11:40 a.m., and the first responder on scene, Burnside Police Sergeant Eric Thomas, arrived at 11:42 a.m.
Baker said both SRT and the Somerset-Pulaski Rescue Squad responded with their respective boats. SRT’s boat, Marine 1, was already in the water and ready to go, having been finalized just Tuesday night.
Marine 1 got to the woman first and was able to get her on board, while the Rescue Squad brought Somerset-Pulaski County EMS personnel to the scene in their boat soon after, Baker said.
The patient was brought to Burnside Marina and transferred by EMS to the Burnside Fire Department, where she was airlifted out.
In addition to the agencies already listed, members of the Burnside Fire Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
