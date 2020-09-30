MONTICELLO, Ky. — A special called meeting of the Wayne Fiscal Court this week resulted in declaring an emergency to make necessary repairs to Brammer Hill Ridge Road (County Road 1082) which was caused by a mud slide.
A total of $123,000 has been approved for the project at Lower Turkey Creek with the county being responsible for a 20% match.
Judge Executive Mike Anderson says "repair work will get underway once easements are acquired."
A resolution and agreement was also adopted between the Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet during the special session in regards to over $306,000 being awarded to the county in flex funding.
The funds will be used for resurfacing projects through the Rural Secondary Road Program. Roads affected have not been announced at this time.
