Don Franklin, the director of Emergency Management, approached the podium Tuesday for the first time as director. He clarified for the court, and all those in attendance, that he is not the Don Franklin that manages car lots.
“So I can’t give you a good deal (on a car) as much as I would like to,” he said with a laugh from the court.
As EM director, he wanted to start public meetings with various officials to find the best ways to coordinate response when an emergency, particularly tornadoes or flash flooding, occurs. He called it a “listening tour.”
He highlighted the need for safe rooms, which are built for temporary use and have the bare essentials for people to ride out a storm or other catastrophic events. He felt the most important would be to add a safe room to Pulaski County Park where many people who live there have no place to go during a dangerous event.
“I’ve spent some time in PC Park, and I’m yet to find a trailer with a basement,” he quipped.
Franklin felt that places near Woodstock elementary and other school zones may benefit from such safe rooms. He did underline that this was just his recommendation, and none of this was yet concrete.
He felt that an added benefit of these safe rooms is that they would be able to be rented out during the winter time which could help make back some of the cost.
In other events, Jailer Anthony McCollum’s work detail was offered to help with the county’s mowing. Many bids were cast however they were not satisfying to the court. McCollum could offer the bid with no charge, and prisoners are only paid 63¢ per hour, so this was the most attractive bid to the court. Motion to accept was passed unanimously.
Three roads have been added to the county system. Two more roads were scheduled for public hearing to add them to the county system.
Fair Housing Month was proclaimed. This would show there was no discrimination and allowed for future grants.
Chris Henderlight of the State Transportation Cabinet approached the podium to request that Highway 235, beginning at McGlothin Road, be resurfaced up to Highway 80. He also requested Highway 769 be resurfaced from Highway 80 to the 914 Bypass. Finally he recommended Highway 1676 be resurfaced from the Pulaski-Casey County line to Ezra Hall road. These were accepted unanimously.
Melissa Keith was hired on as a Pulaski County Park worker. A constable was added as security for several days of the week for the park. Amber Rutherford was promoted to parks supervisor.
Several building materials were approved for bid.
In fleet maintenance, Frank Hansford requested that dump trucks be financed. This was accepted unanimously. A resolution on trading four mack trucks were passed as well.
In fire commission, Stacy Halcomb requested to advertise for bids for three different fire trucks. All requests were passed.
Jailer McCollum asked to request for advertising a bid for purchase of E-cigarettes which are sold in the jail commissary. This was passed unanimously. Salaries were also requested to be reimbursed, and this was accepted unanimously.
Danny Masten with solid waste sought permission to apply for a grant and also get a new hire. These were passed.
Masten also reminded the court of the hazardous waste disposal day at the recycling center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday. Things like pesticides and paints can be safely disposed of Saturday.
911 Services hired new personnel.
The treasurer presented February’s reconciliation. These were accepted.
County employee Tim Sizemore was terminated for a personnel policy violation.
