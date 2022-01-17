The winter storm that was named Izzy has passed through the area, and for the most part Pulaski weathered the storm well.
Law enforcement and emergency services didn’t report any major issues, although there were a few places in the county that lost electricity due to the ice and snow.
Somerset Police Department Captain Mike Correll said that by Monday afternoon most city roads and state highways were mostly passable.
“Early this morning most local streets remained covered in snow/ice. Right now, state roads are in good shape and city streets are in good shape with occasional patches of ice/snow,” he said.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office said that as of 9 a.m. Monday crews were still working on clearing roadways.
“Crews will remain focused on priority A snow routes – which include interstates, parkways, U.S. highways, and some other 4-lane routes. Once those routes are addressed, crews will work to clear priority B and C routes. KYTC asks for patience as crews are working as hard as they can to clear routes,” KYTC said.
Correll said SPD had fared well through the storm. “As of right now we have only worked one collision caused by hazardous road conditions. This is a testament to our City of Somerset and State of Kentucky road crews’ diligent efforts to clear roadways, coupled with our citizens remaining indoors and keeping their travel limited,” he said.
County crews were also out plowing roads as much as possible, but as of Monday afternoon some back roads were still covered in snow and ice.
Aaron Ross, Pulaski County 911/Emergency Management Director, said emergency services continued unimpeded throughout the storm.
“Emergency vehicles did not seem to have any issues getting to the calls, just response times were slowed due the road conditions,” he said.
He said emergency workers responded to several wrecks when the snow first started, but that calls calmed down “fairly quickly” and that there were only a couple of minor crashed throughout the night.
Still, Ross asked drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible while crews continued to work throughout Monday.
Correll said that SPD kept a close eye on weather reports all weekend and officers were as prepared as possible for the storm.
“Anytime inclement weather like winter storms is predicted, our officers typically will pack additional clothing items with them as well as snacks and water,” Correll said.
“We provide removable traction cleats to attach to boots that assist with walking on snow and ice for our officers, and when it becomes necessary for 4-wheel drive vehicles we make sure those are ready to go in advance, including our Hummers. Additional weather-specific equipment like snow shovels and brushes are issued to help keep snow and ice from accumulating on the police vehicle lights and emergency equipment.”
South Kentucky RECC crews were continuing to work emergency outage situations throughout Monday. As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, linemen were still working several outages that were affecting around 200 customers, but at one point RECC had around 15 outages in its service area, which includes Pulaski, McCreary and Wayne counties.
One incident in the Norwood Road area near Science Hill saw a utility pole having its top burned off, and another outage in the Sloans Valley/Dixie Bend area affected around 1,800 customers, according to social media updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.