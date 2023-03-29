In the month of March each year, Business and Professional Women’s Clubs throughout the country host the Aspiring Professionals Program Competition. What is Aspiring Professionals?
The program is designed to help young career individuals further develop their communication and public speaking skills. The goal is to help build self-esteem while recognizing participants’ professional, personal, and political achievements. The Aspiring Professionals Program seeks to educate participants about BPW through mentoring and encourage participants to become members of local BPW Clubs or deepen their current commitment to supporting women locally through advocacy, education, and resources. Our participating speakers this year were Keifer Adkins, Community Development Coordinator at Flashback Theater, Emily Decker, Realtor with Century 21 Advantage Realty and Reiki Practitioner, and Sydney Mounce, Cosmetologist at Salon 534.
Each speaker was allotted four minutes to present on the following prompt: The pandemic has changed many aspects and expectations of today’s workplace. What do you feel was the best change in the workplace culture and how will it reshape the workplace culture going forward?
Each person had their own interpretation of what this meant to them and their experiences in their workplaces.
Among the judges for the competition were Julie Harris, Communications Director for The City of Somerset, Steve Cornelius, Editor at The Commonwealth Journal, and Phyllis Lawson, President and CEO of The Lifeline Foundation Inc. The judges held a series of interviews with the presenting competitors before they gave their speeches. Ultimately, the judges compiled the information from the interviews and the speeches given to decide on the winner.
The winner of the 2023 Aspiring Professionals Competition, on the local level, is Emily Decker. Emily has the chance to move on to the regional competition in April that will determine if she will advance to compete at the state level as well on behalf of the Lake Cumberland Region. Emily shared about the importance of advocacy for women in real estate and financial literacy. Her compelling speech brought awareness to the wage gap between men and women and how this gap is much wider than what people realize when applied to how women, especially single mothers, find housing after the pandemic in particular. Emily is passionate about contributing to the solution to the current homelessness problem through a way of financial literacy and a better understanding of the housing market.
Emily Decker is a Kentucky native with roots in Wayne County. Born and raised in the Lake Cumberland Area, Emily currently resides in Somerset, where she been for the past 5 years. She is a Realtor with Century 21 Advantage Realty in Somerset, KY and was named one of Century 21’s Top Producers in 2022. Emily holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Western Kentucky University and received her Realtor license certification in 2021. Prior to her career in real estate, Decker was managing supervisor for many projects at the American Woodmark Corporation for over 3 years. Emily is the Vice President of the East Somerset Homemakers, member of the Pulaski County Writers Alliance, member of the Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland, and member of the Somerset Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Emily is also a Reiki Practitioner in both Pulaski County and Fayette Counties. She received a Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland 40 Under 40 Award this past year for her outstanding success and commitment to the Lake Cumberland Region. As a Realtor, Emily exercises her love of helping others and sharing the rich culture that is our Appalachian region with people from all over the country who decide to call Kentucky home. Outside of Real Estate, Emily enjoys yoga, writing, supporting local businesses, traveling, and spending time with her fur babies.
For more information about how you can support programs like these through the Business and Professional Women’s Club, visit www.somersetbpw.com. Somerset BPW meets on the 4th Thursday of each month beginning at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to join and learn more about the club and the club’s mission which has been advocating and providing resources for women for over 90 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.