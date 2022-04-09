“Mrs. Burnside.”
Ask Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson to share a thought in remembrance of Emma Lou Jones, the late wife of former mayor Ron Jones, and those are the first words out of his mouth, summing up in two words how emotionally tied Jones was to her community.
That’s why Burnside’s annual community Easter Egg hunt — held again this year for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns — is named after Jones, who died January 16, 2021.
Following her passing, the city decided to name its Easter events in her honor — including the parade held last year in lieu of the traditional egg hunt.
“It’s the least that we could do (considering) everything Emma Lou did for our town,” said Lawson. “This (the Easter egg hunt) was her baby. She was the one who started it. We’re proud for it to honor her, and want to see it continued. Hopefully the mayors after me will have it as an annual event each year.”
In particular, Lawson recalled, Jones loved children — seeing them happy, laughing and smiling, running and playing. That’s what the egg hunt is all about and now that it’s in the hands of new Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles, she’s eager to help local children make those same kinds of special memories in 2022.
The Emma Lou Jones Easter Egg Hunt will take place next Saturday, April 16, at Cole Park in Burnside. Registration is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The hunt itself will likely start around 11:15 p.m.
Pyles said that there will be a hopping, whopping total of 20,000 eggs hidden around the park grounds. Most of the plastic egg-shaped containers will hide within a small candy treat, but there will also be the rare “golden egg” to be found in each age group’s section which allow the person who finds it win a full easter basket. Bicycles will also be given away by raffle.
“Even with 20,000 eggs, I feel like those kiddos will probably gather those up pretty quickly,” said Pyles.
Among the community organizations that make the event possible, Pyles noted that Citizens National Bank is a key sponsor, as is Lockard’s Pallets, and Guthrie’s Grill and Silent Guard each provided multiple bicycles.
“We have several business partners who have contributed through sponsorships and donations, which is absolutely amazing and truly a tribute to how strong this community is,” said Pyles. “Forcht Bank will be here providing ice cream. ... The KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew has really come through for us. Not only are they providing two of the bicycles, but they have also put together somewhere between 20 and 30 Easter baskets. They are such a wonderful crew to work with, and we’re super fortunate that they’ve kind of fallen in love with Burnside. We’re greatly appreciative of that.”
Pyles said there will be prizes available for each age group — 0-4, 5-8, 9-12, and a special needs category — and said that one change this year, will be having all ages go out at the same time, each group focused on a different searching area, instead of different age groups at different times.
“Obviously, it’s a family-friendly event,” said Pyles. She said separating the searches time-wise by category can make it difficult on families with children of varying ages, “so hopefully the whole family can enjoy their time together” by doing it the new way.
Pyles never had the pleasure to interact with Jones, but knows she’s a “legend” in the community — as is the practice of celebrating the Easter holiday in Cole Park with those little ones who would enjoy it the most.
“(It’s) a longstanding tradition in Burnside,” said Pyles. “It is probably one of our most treasured events. ... It’s obviously very important that we keep that tradition alive.”
