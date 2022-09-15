An ambulance in the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS fleet was involved in a two-vehicle accident in northern Pulaski.
According to Steve Eubank, EMS Chief, the ambulance was responding to a call regarding a medical emergency when "a vehicle struck our ambulance," he said, on Ky. 635, around 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
He described his crew as being in relatively "good" shape following the collision.
"They had some minor injuries and were treated and released at Lake Cumberland (Regional Hospital)," said Eubank.
Eubank said that the patient in the other vehicle was flown out to the University of Kentucky for treatment of injuries, but had no additional details available about that person.
As for the person whom the EMS crew was en route to help in the first place, Eubank gave assurance that they were taken care of; "I think they were actually in the ambulance before our crew was in the ambulance," he said.
The ambulance was effectively "totaled," according to Eubank.
Eubank couldn't share additional details, and more information on the wreck was unavailable from Kentucky State Police by presstime.
