Santa’s always-busy parade schedule continues to get lighter and lighter in 2020.
According to Frank Crabtree, Jr., Tourism Director for the City of Burnside, the “only town on Lake Cumberland” will go without its traditional seasonal parade this year after having originally scheduled it for next Friday.
“It’s something that weighs heavily on the hearts of the (Burnside Tourism) Board,” said Crabtree. “For a lot of these kids (in the community), it’s the only thing they have. ... That’s one reason we were very reluctant to cancel, even though most towns were canceling their (parades).”
After word last week that the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce had scheduled for next weekend, Crabtree told the Commonwealth Journal last week that they were postponing the Burnside event, scheduled for the day before Somerset’s. That didn’t mean at the time that the parade wasn’t going on at all, but Crabtree did say they would consider whether they needed to “break the celebration down into pieces to make it all work” given COVID-19 restrictions.
That announcement, as well as the Chamber’s, came only a couple of days after new orders from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear regarding coronavirus-related restrictions and closures of things like schools, indoor dining, and even the number of people at private gatherings.
“I talked to (Chamber Executive Director) Bobby Clue in-depth about what made them make that decision,” said Crabtree, who said that considering the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, “we just don’t want to add any pressure to the situation.”
Crabtree said that one of the alternatives to the parade — which typically involves large numbers of people standing out on the side of the highway watching as floats and vehicles go by — was a “reverse parade” at Burnside Island. In the “reverse parade” concept, floats line up on the side of the road, remaining stationary, and individuals in their cars and drive by and see them.
“Everyone stays in their own cars, and there’s not as much possibility of cross-contamination,” said Crabtree.
What squashed this idea was a lack of floats willing to participate. “We started calling most of the floats in the parade, and they were already apprehensive about being in the parade,” he said. “With that model, we’d have to have a lot of floats, so it didn’t work in our favor.”
There were “quite a few” participants signed up, and Crabtree said he was about to set about the unpleasant task of letting them know the parade is a no-go this year. Had there been more willing to commit, “everyone liked the idea of the reverse parade,” he said.
With that next best option gone, the result was the decision to cancel the festivities outright. There may still be some opportunity to see some Christmas magic on the roadways, however — Crabtree said that Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson and city council members have talked about doing a “community cruise” similar to what was done around Easter, where police and fire trucks would escort people like Lawson and city officials all around town and throw candy to kids standing out in their own yards.
If there’s another silver lining, it might be the possibility of fitting in another parade around the Fourth of July, if possible. Or, more notably, it could be the inspiration for the return of Christmas Island.
In the 1990s up into the 2000s, a beloved Pulaski County tradition was setting up holiday-themed light displays around Burnside Island, and letting people drive by to see all the brightly-lit shapes and figures.
“I’ve had that goal since I took that position,” said Crabtree of restoring Christmas Island. “I’ve got a couple different models to bring to the table. I’ve just got to do my due diligence with the people who came before me to see what worked, what didn’t, and to see how feasible it is.
“Anytime you talk to anybody in Burnside (about Christmas Island as it was), it’s unanimous, everyone loves the idea,” he added, noting that when bringing up the idea of stationing floats at Burnside Island, “you could almost see the twinkle in the board members’ eyes” as they recalled Christmas Island.
“It’s maybe something we can work toward next year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.