The next generation of U.S. military professionals proved their mettle in front of adoring family and friends as more than 60 young men and women took their oaths of enlistment this Saturday at Carr Veterans Park.
Almost all branches of the military were represented, with enlistees represented the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Reserve, the Kentucky Army National Guard, the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy.
Those men and women represented Pulaski and several other counties around the region, such as Russell and Wayne.
Saturday’s event marked the second year that enlistment ceremonies were conducted at the veterans park, located off of Ky. 39. This was the first year the enlistment ceremony was expanded to include branches of the military beyond the army.
The event was organized by Army SFC Bradley Armentrout, who had his own role to play in the ceremony, as the Somerset Army recruiter told the crowd he was taking the oath of re-enlistment – “my indefinite and my final reenlistment. That means the army is home until they send me home.”
Armentrout also introduced the event’s keynote speaker to the crowd, Army CMS(R) Douglas Gibbens, whom Armentrout said had traveled in all the way from Florida to address the enlistees.
Gibbens himself spent 35 years in the army, retiring in 2001.
And while Gibbens spend part of his speech trying to inspire the young recruits, he admitted that he was in turn inspired by their dedication.
“It’s truly hard to stand here and not be inspired. You are the next generation of men and women who will represent the world’s greatest military.”
He also noted that to be a member of the military, enlistees had to be exceptional.
“The decisions you young men and women have made have already set you apart from your peers,” Gibbens said. “Parents and guests: Did you know that these young people are all in the top 25% of young men and women today? Or to put it another way, less than 25% of the young men and women in the age group of 18 to 24 can qualify to join today’s military.”
He did note, however, that a military career is not an easy journey, and that not everyone can complete that path.
“You’ll learn that part of this journey is discovering your own inner strengths. You will be tested, but it will bring out the best in you. I know you will find the strength to succeed, but it won’t be easy, because nothing easy would be as rewarding as serving your country.”
Among the ceremony’s other speakers was 85th District State Representative Shane Baker, who told the men and women they would be members of the best equipped and best prepared on the planet.
“You will have boots,” Baker said, to the laughter of the crowd.
But Baker then compared the enlistees to the soldiers who had fought at the battle of Dutton Hill – the site of the Civil War battle on which the veterans park is located.
“Those guys marched miles with bloody feet, leaving the state of blood in the snow, to carry out the mission they had been given,” he said.
Baker then told the enlistees that their fellow military personnel would have their backs, as will their family and friends.
“You will have our prayers and our encouragement. You will have a grateful community and a grateful nation for the service you provide,” Baker said.
Chris Girdler, president/CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), told the crowd that it may seem strange to find an economic development person at an enlistment ceremony, but pointed out that part of the goal of economic development is to better the lives of citizens.
“Enlisting in the United States Military is bettering the life of oneself. I’m so appreciative of these young men and women here today that have made one of the best decisions of their lives. Please know how proud our community, our region and our country is of you,” Girdler said.
