The most unthinkable horror imaginable?
If you're a parent, it's obvious. Your heart breaks when it happens to others. It's your worst fear.
There is simply nothing worse than the loss of a child.
The parents of Brynlee Bigelow — Johnna and Brad — are going through this nightmare right now.
Brynlee died last week in an automobile accident in Woodford County. The 21-year-old was a student at the University of Kentucky.
She was laid to rest on Tuesday in what was the celebration of an incredible life that was cut so very short.
For the past week, we have shared in the Bigelows' loss. Here at the Commonwealth Journal, we all felt like we knew Brynlee — because we followed her incredible achievements in our Sports section.
She was a rare breed of student-athlete.
In today's world, where young people have so much to do that does not involve academic or athletic endeavors, Brynlee went from soccer in the fall to basketball in the winter to softball in the spring, representing her beloved Somerset High Briar Jumpers. When school was out, she played in summer leagues and camps to sharpen her skills. Then in the fall, the cycle started again.
Brynlee was a remarkable athlete with a rare work ethic — you just don't play three sports at such a high level without putting in hours and hours of practice daily.
She was the CJ Female Athlete of the Year in 2015 — and could have easily been the Player of the Year in each of her three sports individually as well.
Brynlee was just that good.
It doesn't do Brynlee justice to call her a great athlete. She was more than that. She was a competition junkie — someone who thrived on taking the field, putting it all on the line and beating her opponent.
And for that reason, she was respected like few other young people in this community. The athletes she competed with and against, the men and women who had the honor of coaching her from youth league through high school, the people who follow local sports — we all feel a tremendous loss.
When someone such as Brynlee is taken from us so prematurely, we mourn the person she was — and also the person she would've surely become with all of that potential ... and talent ... and the will of a titan.
We don't suffer the horrific loss that Brad and Johnna feel. They have a void than can never be filled. But the entire community joins them in mourning their precious daughter.
She was one in a million. And she will never be forgotten.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
