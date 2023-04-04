“He was a great kid. He was always upbeat, very positive, and a kid with great character,” longtime Pulaski County High School football coach Johnny Hines said of the late Andrew Dodson.
Dodson sustained a devastating injury during the Maroons’ spring football game on Friday and later died on Monday. Within minutes of the news, local community leaders and football programs from around the state sent out their heartfelt condolences. The news of Dodson’s death was reported by the national Associated Press and ESPN.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd stated, “Pulaski County is experiencing an extreme sadness. Any loss of life at such a young age is tragic, but as you can see from the outpouring of love from so many here in Pulaski County and beyond, Andrew Dodson made a huge impact on those around him. In the coming days, we must wrap his family and friends and our whole community in our prayers and our love.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck stated, “Our community is hurting today with the loss of Pulaski County High School football player Andrew Dodson. Continued prayers for the Dodson family and all who loved him. Let’s stand with them as a community and pray in unison for supernatural peace and comfort.”
Somerset Schools posted the following, “Our hearts are heavy for the tragic loss of Andrew Dodson. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to his family, teammates, classmates, friends, and the entire Pulaski County School System. We hope for peace and comfort in the coming days as our entire community mourns such a tragic loss.”
Plus, messages from other coaches and football teams from around the state came flowing in on social media on Monday and Tuesday. But for those that personally knew Andrew Dodson, they all echoed his great attitude and fun-loving spirit.
“Andrew had a great attitude, and it rubbed off on everybody else,” Coach Hines stated. “He always had a silly joke, and he always tried to catch you off guard with something funny to say.”
While Dodson might have ‘cut up’ a little in the locker room or in practice sessions, he was all business when it came time for the game.
“He might have joked around a little off the field, but on the field he was very intense,” Hines explained. “He played hard. He went at it hard every day.”
Dodson played in many different sports while at Pulaski County High School. According to Hines, Dodson switched out between football and other sports during his elementary and middle school years. He played tennis, golf, basketball, and he was going out for the baseball team this spring.
“Andrew dabbled in a lot of different sports...but he was really having a great spring (in football),” Hines stated. “We had moved him to a new position and he was earning himself some serious playing time by the way he had practiced this spring. I really think he knew next fall was going to be his senior year and he really wanted to concentrate on doing well in football.
“As far as being a football player, he was still really green and he really hadn’t played a lot,” Hines continued. “A lot of kids when they get to their junior year in high school, they have played many years in elementary school, then middle school, and high school. So they’ve got several years of football behind them and he didn’t have that. He was still kind of learning the game, but the best football he ever played was these last 10 days.”
Unfortunately, it was the last 10 days of Andrew Dodson’s young life.
The Pulaski County Schools put out this statement on Monday, “The entire Pulaski County Schools community is heartbroken over the passing of Andrew Dodson. He was loved dearly by all of his teammates, coaches, teachers, and friends at Pulaski County High School. We ask that everyone continue to pray for his family and friends during this difficult time. We have made counselors available for anyone in need, and will provide those same resources for our students and staff when they return next week from Spring Break.”
According to the Pulaski Schools Superintendent’s Office, Grace Baptist Church opened their doors Monday for the Pulaski County football players and other students to gather. They had counselors, youth ministers, coaches, and school staff who work with their kids there for support.
Pulaski Schools stated, “When something as tragic and unexpected as losing a friend and teammate happens, it is very difficult for students. They were able to talk about it, write notes to Andrew’s family, and just be together as a school community. Our coaches and counselors will continue to be there for our kids in the coming days and as we get back to school next week. Andrew was very obviously loved by his friends, coaches, and teammates and this has to be unimaginably heartbreaking for his family. We ask everyone to continue to support and pray for his family and friends in this difficult time.”
Hines has been mentoring and coaching young football players at Pulaski County High School for nearly 28 years. During that time, Hines has seen thousands of young boys grow up before his eyes and leave the Maroons’ football program as young men.
It was heart-wrenching for the veteran coach not to be able to see that progression in Dodson’s life.
“You learn to love ‘em like your own son and it’s devastating... It’s just devastating,” Hines said in a shaky voice. “When you talk to a football coach about injuries, you’re usually talking about an ankle or a shoulder or sore this or whatever. You don’t talk about something that’s as devastating as this. No one expects anything like this to ever happen.
“It’s just hard to deal with,” Hines concluded. “I pray for the family every day. They’ve been extremely strong through all this and they’ve been an inspiration to all of us.”
Visitation will be at The Center for Rural Development on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 5:30 pm until 9 pm and again on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am at the Center with Pastor Ed Amundson and Mr. Scotty Grimes officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.