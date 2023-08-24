As more and more storms and other emergency events batter the United States, more and more officials are investing in competent emergency response.
Pulaski County’s Director of Emergency Management Don Franklin is no different. He plans to hold numerous meetings throughout Pulaski County to find the best way to respond when disaster strikes.
“We want to hear from the citizens what kind of issues are you having that may require a response,” said Franklin. “For example, if you have a road that is constantly washing out … let’s find a way to mitigate that. Meaning, do we need to raise the road, do we need to put in a bigger bridge, do we need more culverts? The answer could come from everywhere.”
Franklin believes all five districts of Pulaski County will have slightly different needs from each other come an emergency, and a plan will only be effective if members of each district can give emergency management a clear understanding of what to expect.
“If we can fix a road to where it will drain out in two hours rather than a day and a half, that’s a win in my book,” he said.
Franklin calls the meetings “Listening Meetings.” Said Emergency Management on Facebook Thursday: “We want to hear from the community about any of their emergency management related issues. The information we receive will be reviewed, verified, and prioritized based upon our current capabilities, and then implemented as much as possible. Feedback will be provided to the constituents as progress is made. We view this as a great opportunity for our people to speak to us as we take a seat and listen.”
Franklin said Somerset is the most equipped area in the county for disaster response. He said the other communities have functioning equipment, but the sheer volume of people and area of land prevents effective response in an unprecedented event. Coordination is key when arranging response in an emergency, which led to the general theme of Franklin’s Facebook post announcing the event and his interview with the Commonwealth Journal—transparency.
“We want our county and our citizens to know what we’re doing,” said Franklin. “My job is to try find a means of preparedness, to try to organize a response, to try to concern ourselves with recovery should something happen. And mitigation, which would be how we prevent or listen the impact of these disasters … We can’t do it without our citizens being part of it … Preparedness is up to all of us.”
Franklin also said he hopes this will be an instructional time for families. He recalled when he was a kid going out and picking up extra firewood for his grandparents and that making all the difference when blizzards came around. While most families nowadays aren’t gathering firewood, they do still need to find ways to get drinking water if their pipes freeze, canned goods in case they lose a source of food, or make sure they’re well stocked on their medications if they reach a time they can’t easily get a refill.
“We’ve got some of the best emergency responders in the Commonwealth, but they can’t be there all the time,” said Franklin.
Franklin also stressed the importance of “being a good neighbor” by salting roads, clearing brush if trained in that work, or warning drivers about hazards behind blind curves.
The first meeting will be August 31 at the Nancy Fire department. Though this meeting is aimed at the First Magisterial District, Pulaski Countians from any district are free to attend.
