An inmate who ran from a work detail site was successfully taken back into custody, according to Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum.
Daulton B. Owens was put on work detail for Somerset City Cemetery. Owens was serving a four-year sentence for third-degree Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking of over $10,000.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Owens was seen by the cemetery work crew supervisor running away from the work detail location, according to a release from the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The supervisor over the detail immediately notified the detention center of the escape and also notified Pulaski County 911 center.
The Kentucky State Police Post 11 responded to the incident.
Around 8:10 a.m., Owens was taken back into custody by the Somerset Police Department and Pulaski County Detention Center deputies, according to the Detention Center.
Owens was then returned to PCDC. KSP is still investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.