After a period of two weeks on the lamb, resident of Barren County Detention Center Donald Shelton was re-apprehended by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
As reported by Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Donald Shelton escaped Aug. 5, from his work detail with Barren County Detention Center.
The jail reported that Shelton escaped by stopping work to relieve himself in a nearby forrest. Captain Mindy Smith went to check on Shelton when he did not return.
Smith found only Shelton’s neon yellow BCDC shirt that he had apparently taken off to avoid being spotted.
Authorities attempted to locate the escapee but were unable.
Shelton had previously demonstrated his propensity for escaping with his prior convictions: fleeing or evading arrest, bail jumping, and resisting arrest.
On Aug. 20, Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy Trent Massey spotted Shelton riding in a vehicle on East Highway 914. Massey pulled the vehicle over, and Shelton fled.
Following a 400-yard pursuit on foot, Massey and Trooper Willie Cowan were able to overtake Shelton and arrest him.
Shelton was charged with second-degree Fleeing or Evading the Police (On Foot), and Resisting Arrest.
Shelton was also charged with a warrant from Barren County—his initial escape from work detail.
Shelton was returned to jail, this time at the Pulaski County Detention Center where he awaits trial.
