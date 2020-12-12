This weekend, Eubank looked like more than the northernmost city in Pulaski County — it looked like the North Pole.
Two days of the Christmas Cabin at Eubank City Park — delightfully decorated for the season with a cheerful assortment of lighted figures and colorful tunnels — and the annual Christmas Parade in the afternoon made for a joyous time for thousands of people.
"It was a good parade. It was a good, long parade," said Norman Rutheford, Eubank Fire Chief. The Eubank Fire Department always operates the Christmas Cabin — where visitors can receive refreshments like hot chocolate and cider, fruit, and even toys for kids — and see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Though the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and City of Burnside Christmas Parades were canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, Eubank decided to go ahead with theirs as scheduled. Rutheford noted that all appropriate precautions were taken by those making the events possible — social distancing, masks, etc.
"Everything's going good," said Rutheford Saturday evening. "... We're trying to do everything up to snuff this year."
Rutheford estimated 50 entrants in the parade. As for the Christmas Cabin, on the first night, Friday, about 800 people came through. The line on Saturday to get in was long and Rutheford thought there would be more visitors than the previous night.
But even if you didn't get in the cabin, just wandering around the park and seeing the lights was enough to lift the holiday spirits. New features included a box-like tunnel covered wall-to-wall in lights that people went through as they exited the cabin area, and tents over tables where visitors could sit and drink their warm beverage without spilling it on themselves.
"Everybody has bragged about where we've added extra lights," he said. "... We're really excited to be one of the only things going on this year."
