While the car show attention shifts to Somernites Cruise this weekend, last Saturday Eubank enjoyed a successful show of its own.
The Classic Car Cruise-In, held at the Eubank City Park, brought $748 to help the Eubank Garden Club’s mission of beautifying the community.
“We were tickled,” said Sherry Todd of the Garden Club, expressing pleasure with the amount raised.
That’s because the show didn’t charge for entry, either for cars or for observers. Funds were raised by selling concessions under a picnic shelter there at the northern Pulaski Park.
“We really didn’t know” what to expect, she noted. “It’s the first one we ever had. We were really pleased with the amount of money we raised.”
The number of cars to show up was also impressive — 75 on the day, said Todd.
Hosted by the Eubank Garden Club and the Eubank Ruritan Club, the show was meant as a fundraiser for the former, to help with buying flowers for the park, and for the Eubank Fire Department, to help with buying fireworks for the upcoming Fourth of July celebration.
Sherry Todd and her husband Billy spoke to the Commonwealth Journal on Saturday about the show.
“(Sherry) started the Eubank Garden Club, just to beautify the park with flowers and decorations,” said Billy Todd. “We do summer flowers, we do fall flowers, we do Christmas. She just kind of keeps all that in order.
“We don’t make any money,” he added. “We just donate our time and her talent.”
Sherry Todd noted that Billy “loves old cars — everybody here in Eubank does,” so they thought a Cruise-In would be a good idea.
She said that the show was successful enough that they’re thinking about having another one in the fall.
“It may just start being a yearly thing,” said Sherry Todd.
